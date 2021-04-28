MARION — Independence boys golf traveled to Marion on Friday, April 23. Caden Larson shot a 40, one stroke off the lead to finish runner-up medalist. Kellen Howard with a good outing, shooting a 42.
TEAM STANDINGS:
Indee Varsity – 169
Mount Vernon – 171
Marion – 200
Mount Vernon JV – 187
Marion JV – 200
Independence JV – 247
“I was happy with how well the boys played in some windy conditions,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Caden continues to earn honors with a 2{sup}nd{/sup} place finish.”
Coach Ruffcorn also noted how well Kellen Howard and Alek Gruber played, each shooting a 42. Coach Ruffcorn says that Alek had his best round of the year and has been improving with each round.
“Was really pleased with Kaden Kremer shooting his best round in JV with a 50,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Sam Gorman played well shooting a 57 for the JV group.”
RESULTS:
2. Caden Larson-40
2. Kellen Howard-42
8. Alex Gruber-42
8. Caleb Straw-45
21. Spencer Campbell-48
24. Sawyer Wendling-53
MANCHESTER — Saturday, April 24.
The Mustangs traveled down the road to Manchester for an eight-team tournament. Independence came away with a fifth-place finish.
“(This) Was not our best effort of the year,” said Coach Ruffcorn, “I was really thinking that we could have competed to be at least runner up as a team.”
“We didn’t handle the course well mentally, which we have been doing well up to Saturday,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Seemed like we magnified our mistakes with costly penalties that led to some real big numbers. But was happy to see Caden Larson finishing in the top 10 overall.”
9 Caden Larson-84
18 Kellen Howard-88
26 Alex Gruber -92
34 Caleb Straw-97
43 Spencer Campbell-105
52 Kaden Kremer-125
Standings
1. Solon. 320
2.Waverly-Shell Rock. 331
3. Columbus Catholic. 345
4. West Delaware. 353
5. Independence. 361
6. Vinton-Shellsburg. 361
7. Center Point-Urbana. 363
8. Decorah. 382
9. Benton. 406
The Mustangs will be back In Manchester on Thursday and at Gates Park on Saturday.