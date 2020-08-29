INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs opened a few eyes Thursday night, holding their own against a trio of top-five opponents. Independence, ranked No. 13 in Class 3A, showed that they belonged, winning two matches and taking Class 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque to 3 games before losing in the last set.
The Mustangs dropped the opening match to Western Dubuque, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10, then rebounded with wins over 4A fifth-ranked West Delaware, 25-22 and 25-16, then Class 2A second-ranked Dyersville Beckman, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7.
Independence finished 2-1. Western Dubuque was also 2-1, while West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman went 1-2.
It was clear who the star of the night was for the Mustangs. Junior Alexis Hearn was a dominant force at the net with 22 kills (46 attempts) on the night, which included 9 in the last match against Dyersville Beckman when Independence continued to feed the hot hand. Senior Reese Martin had 19 kills (45 attempts) on the night, while senior Grace Bohlken had 16 kills (49 attempts).
Junior Elle Greiner had 61 assists with great setups all night and zero shanks (Is that what it’s called? Set ups?).
Volleyball is the ultimate team sport. The team is not successful without everyone being on the same page. Defensively, it was a team effort, with several young ladies digging and blocking. Senior Brooke Beatty finished with a team-high 37 digs. Bohlken also had 37 digs. Martin had 6 total blocks on the night, while Bohlken had 5 total.
Up next for the Mustangs – they host their own tournament today, and top-ranked Mount Vernon comes to town. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best…and Independence is not shying away from Mount Vernon, as they are in the same pool play.