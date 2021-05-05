INDEPENDENCE – Junior Alyssa Larson continues to have a great track season, and broke another record on Monday when she ran a time of 1:00.15 in the 400 meters, breaking the old meet record of 1:00.29 set back in 2018 by Kerris Roberts of East Waterloo. Larson was also the winner in the 200 meters and part of the winning 800-meter sprint medley relay team, which also included Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, and Melody Kremer, with a time of 1:53.91.
Sophomore Marleigh Louvar took home a first-place finish in the 800 meters, and ran the anchor leg for the first-place 1600-meter distance medley relay team that also included Bella Ressler, Jazlyn Smith, and Dakota Whitman.
TEAM RESULTS
Vinton-Shellsburg 154
Waterloo East 120
Independence 118
West Delaware 85
Oelwein 69
INDIVIDUAL AND EVENT RESULTS
Shot Put
7. Rachel Eddy IND 27’11”
8. Megan Maki IND 27’0”
9. Maggie Albert IND 26’9.5”
10. Talia Wolf 26’0”
Discus
5. Rachel Eddy IND 83’7”
7. Lauren Troutman IND 73’3”
10 Megan Maki IND 67’0”
High Jump
Mackenzie Christian IND 4’4”
800-Meter Sprint Medley Relay
IND (A): Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, Alyssa Larson 1:53.91
IND (B): Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain, Brooke Beatty, Gabby Toale 2:12.44
3000 Meters
2. Ashlyn Martin IND 15:29.08
400-Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay
2. IND (A): Mackenzie Christian, Alison Trimble, Sydney Schwartz, Natalie Doyle 1:18.70
100 Meters
4. Melody Kremer IND 13.70
5. Allison Kleve IND 14.05
13. Maddie Toulouse IND 18.28
1600-Meter Distance Medley Relay
IND: Bella Ressler, Jazlyn Smith, Dakota Whitman, Marleigh Louvar
400 Meters
Alyssa Larson IND 1:00.15
8. Maddie Toulouse IND 1:28.42
4x200-Meter Relay
6. IND (A): Brooke Beatty, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain, Gabby Toale
100-Meter Hurdles
4. Sydney Schwartz IND 18.32
6. Alison Trimble IND 19.35
7. Natalie Doyle IND 19.99
800 Meters
Marleigh Louvar IND 2:35.24
4. Mackenzie Christian IND 2:48.11
200 Meters
Alyssa Larson IND 27.71
14. Maddie Toulouse IND 37.88
400-Meter Hurdles
Melody Kremer IND 1:13.55
4. Alison Trimble IND 1:20.58
1500 Meters
Ashlyn Martin IND 6:52.59
5. Emma Havlovick IND 7:05.56
4x100-Meter Relay
5. IND (A): Brooke Beatty, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain & Jazlyn Smith 57.89
4x400-Meter Relay
3. IND (A): Bella Ressler, Sydney Schwartz, Gabby Toale, Mackenzie Christian 4:46.70