Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Three Mustangs have been selected to the Class 3A NE all-district baseball team:

- Keegan Schmitt, first team, catcher (junior)

- Marcus Beatty, first team, outfield (junior)

- Mitchell Johnson, second team, utility (sophomore)

Tags

Trending Food Videos