INDEPENDENCE – Three Mustangs have been selected to the Class 3A NE all-district baseball team:
- Keegan Schmitt, first team, catcher (junior)
- Marcus Beatty, first team, outfield (junior)
- Mitchell Johnson, second team, utility (sophomore)
