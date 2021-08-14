INDEPENDENCE – Two Independence Mustangs were selected to another all-state team on Tuesday when the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) elected junior Keegan Schmitt to the first team and junior Marcus Beatty to the second team.
This is the third all-state selection this season for Mustang catcher Keegan Schmitt. He was selected second team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA), and first team by IABaseball. Schmitt batted .436 on the year and had 58 hits, which was third most in Class 3A.
Junior Marcus Beatty lands on his first all-state team after being named to the second team all-WaMaC last month. Beatty’s overall stats were much better than his in-conference stats, and certainly worthy of second team all-state. Beatty batted .367 on the year, hitting 5 home runs, and stole 32 bases, which was fifth most in Class 3A.