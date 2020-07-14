WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock baseball coach Casey Klunder knew that Independence had a team that can hit the ball well.
On Monday night, he saw that first-hand.
The Mustangs banged out a total of 30 hits and scored 29 runs to take a non-conference double-header sweep of the Class 3A No. 9 Go-Hawks at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field. Indee came from behind to take the first game, 12-7, while they dominated the nightcap, 17-7 in six innings.
“Give Indee credit. They really swung the bat well,” Klunder said after the long night, which the second game didn’t end until just after 11 p.m. “We’d have to go back into the archives quite a ways to see a time when we gave up 30-some hits in a double header. Give them credit, they came to play tonight.”
Mustang coach Matt Miller felt that his squad had a good approach at the plate on Monday.
“There were certainly some ups and downs for us in that first game, and we wish we could have closed it out in that second game,” Miller said. “It’s something that we’re continuing to work on with this group.
“We were real proud of the energy we had offensively. The pitchers battled. We’re working on getting more efficient on the mound, but they battled and got enough tonight. That’s a ball club (W-SR) that we really respect over there. They’ve got a really good pitching staff, and that top of the order is a really, really special group. Any time you can get a win against them, that’s a big deal.”
The opener was a bit of a battle early on. The Mustangs opened the scoring when Logan Schmitt hit a triple to deep center field to score his brother, Keegan, in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead off Go-Hawk lefty Chance Key. However, W-SR grabbed the lead in the bottom of the frame. Payton Leonard scored on a wild pitch, and then Brodey Key drove home Jeremy Chaplin on a single to left. Brodey Key later scored following an error by Mitch Johnson off the bat of Carson Graven, which made it 3-1 after one inning.
Indee got one back in the second inning, when Marcus Beatty’s single to left brought home Johnson with two out. The Mustangs were able to load the bases later, but Chance Key got out of it by striking out Keegan Schmitt.
The game remained 3-2 until Go-Hawk designated hitter Korbyn Dewey belted a no-doubt home run over the scoreboard in left-center field.
But then in the sixth, the Mustangs grabbed the lead with three unearned runs. After walks to Dalton Hoover and Beatty by Jeremy Chaplin, in relief, sandwiched around a strikeout, the runners advanced to second and third on a ground out to Chaplin.
However, Keegan Schmitt reached on a throwing error by Carson Graven. That allowed both Hoover and Beatty to score to tie the game. After an intentional walk to Logan Schmitt, two wild pitches allowed Keegan Schmitt to score for the 5-4 advantage.
W-SR went back in front in the bottom of the sixth. Leonard singled, and then scored when Kaden Dewey reached on a two-base error from reliever Jake Sidles. Chaplin then singled to put Kaden Dewey on third, and Brodey key hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring Kaden Dewey home for the 6-5 lead. Chaplin’s courtesy runner, Andy Roose, later scored on an error by Kaine Millard off the bat of Tyler Heine, as the Go-Hawks led 7-5 after six.
But Chaplin could not get the final three outs. Johnson led off the seventh with a walk, and Hoover followed with a single before Kaleb Lamphier scored them both with a double to left-center and tie the game.
Brodey Key came out from behind the plate to try to finish out the inning and preserve the tie, but Beatty also doubled to give Indee the lead, 8-7. Teegan McEnany and Keegan Schmitt followed with singles to load the bases, and Logan Schmitt brought home Beatty and McEnany with a single to left for the 10-7 tally. After Millard reached on a force out at third to retire Keegan Schmitt, Korver Hupke capped the scoring with a double down the left field line to bring home Logan Schmitt and Millard. Keegan Palmer then retired the Go-Hawks in order in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.
Sidles got the win on the mound, going four innings in relief and allowed six hits, four runs, one earned, struck out six, walked no one and had a wild pitch. Hupke allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits with a home run, walked six, hit one and struck out three. Palmer had two strikeouts in his one inning.
Chaplin took the loss, going one inning plus three batters, allowing six runs, three earned, on two hits with five walks and a strikeout. Chance Key had a no decision despite allowing just two runs on nine hits in five innings, walking just one and striking out six. Brodey key allowed four earned runs on five hits with a strikeout in one inning.
The Mustangs continued their hot hitting into the nightcap. They sent 10 men to the plate in each of the first two innings, scoring eight times between the two frames. That includes a two-RBI single in first by Logan Schmitt, who later scored on a wild pitch, and a run-scoring ground-out by Johnson in the first, and three runs scoring on wild pitches in the second along with another RBI single by Johnson.
W-SR was able to get two in the second, when Heine and Carpenter scored when a fly ball off the bat of Leonard was dropped by Nolan Reed.
The Indee advantage stretched back to eight in the third, after Logan Schmitt scored following a throwing error off a fly ball. As he held until the throw from Leonard in center sailed over catcher Luke Shover, Hupke, who hit the ball, did not get credit for the sacrifice fly. Hoover also drove home Millard on an infield single.
With the score 10-2, both teams were left off the board in the fourth. Indee then tacked on four in the fifth to set up the possible mercy rule — 10-run margin after five innings. Doubles by Millard and Hupke resulted in Milard scoring the first run of the inning. Hoover then hit a ball to center that was bobbled by Leonard, allowing Hupke to score, but Johnson, who singled, was cut down at third, Leonard to Ben Buseman to Brodey Key. Two wild pitches then scored Hoover, and Lamphier blasted a 2-0 pitch from reliever Roose inside the left-field foul pole for a home run to make the score 14-2.
But the Go-Hawks weren’t ready to surrender. They scored five in the bottom of the seventh. Brodey key had a sac fly to bring home Leonard, and then Carpenter and Noah Jeppesen had back-to-back two-RBI knocks, Carpenter with a single and Jeppesen with a double, to narrow the gap to 14-7.
However, the Mustangs grabbed three more in the sixth with an RBI walk by Johnson, and Millard and Hupke scored when Hoover reached when Hoover’s apparent double-play grounder was thrown away on the pivot by Jeppesen. Johnson in the bottom of the sixth forced groundouts surrounding a single by Kaden Dewey, and then worked a 2-2 count to Brodey Key. However, Miller, the Mustang coach, decided to bring in sidewinding Reed to throw what ended up being the final pitch, striking out the W-SR third baseman.
Miller said he was trying to keep Johnson, how had thrown 1 1/3 innings until that point, below a pitch count level that would make him eligible for Wednesday’s double-header at Clear Creek-Amana.
“It wasn’t any rocket science or anything,” Miller said. “It was as simple as the numbers. We needed to have Mitch available for Wednesday.
“He wasn’t too happy about it, but we also trust getting deep into our bullpen, and we also trust that they can also throw strikes. Sometimes, they get hits, but sometimes, they don’t. That’s baseball.”
Klunder, the W-SR skipper, said his squad had been able to avoid the big inning until Monday night.
“Many times this year, we’ve done a good job of doing damage control, minimizing mistakes and living to see another day,” he said. “Tonight was not one of those times. We let a couple of innings get away from us in Game 1, and we let several innings get away from us in Game 2.”
After W-SR goes to Vinton-Shellsburg for a JV-varsity date Tuesday and Indee finishes at Tiffin, both teams head into Class 3A substate play Friday. The Go-Hawks will host South Tama in District 6, while the Mustangs entertain Benton Community in District 5.
Klunder said the Trojans have been playing well recently.
“We will have to play good baseball to play with them on Friday,” he said. “We haven’t had much luck against the WaMaC. Some of these teams are… sometimes, we get a good team, and we’ll have to be ready to play.”
Miller believes his squad is in a good spot right now as the season heads into playoff time.
“If I could give us a grade… right now, I would give us along the line of a B or a B-minus,” he said. “Offensively, when we’re on, I feel really comfortable there.
“However, we have to continue, when we get a lead, we have to finish games. Throughout the season, we’ve had some struggles on that, and you saw a little bit of that tonight. In the postseason, when you get a lead, you have to come after people, and you can’t let anyone come back into the game, because you just aren’t going to know what’s going to happen from there.”