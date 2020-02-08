DES MOINES – The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released the 2020 Iowa High School football district assignments on Thursday morning.
In an expected move, the Independence Mustangs have moved down to Class 2A and will play in District #4. This will be on a one-year term, as opposed to the typical two-year cycle. This decision was reached by the IHSAA’s Board of Control.
“We have solicited lots of feedback from our membership, and a one-year cycle gives us more time to evaluate that feedback and work on making classifications better,” IHSAA Board of Control Chair Rod Earleywine said. “It’s never going to be perfect, but we acknowledge that there are problems with our current classification system and we need to see what kind of improvements we can make.”
The 2020 season will again have nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers. For 8-player, A, 1A, 2A, and 3A, district champions will have an automatic berth with the IHSAA RPI system deciding the other seven qualifiers. The 4A playoff field will be decided completely by RPI.
When asked about the move to 2A, Mustang Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Justin Putz said, “We are excited to have our new district out. I think this time of year everyone is ready to see who we will play, and the process took additional time this year at the state level. We are excited to mix it up a little bit and see some new teams that present some different challenges and game plans. We have not played NFV or Crestwood since 2015, and longer for New Hampton and Waukon. Ultimately, it does not really matter who is in our district as we have to take care of the things we can control, and I know our guys will be excited to play anyone on the schedule.”
He continued, “I was surprised that the state wanted to do a one-year cycle this time around. That leads me to believe there is some momentum for some significant changes in how the state classifies schools coming within the next year. I suspect a year from now classifications will be based on more than just the number of students.”
Independence will join rival Oelwein in Class 2A, District #4, making the “Battle of 150” even more alluring.
Teams in Class 2A, District #4 are Crestwood, Cresco, Independence, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, and Waukon.
Classes and districts for other area teams include:
Class 1A, District #4 – Central Springs, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Jesup, Osage, and Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class A, District #4 – Clayton Ridge, MFL MarMac, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont, and Wapsie Valley
Class A, District #5 – Alburnett, Bellevue, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley, and North Linn
8-player, District #3 – Central City, Central Elkader, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Easton Valley, Kee, Midland, Springville, and West Central
Other Moves
Ida Grove-OABCIG, last year’s 2A state football champion, is moving down to 1A. Solon, last year’s Class 3A runner-up, is moving down to Class 2A. Center Point-Urbana, Maquoketa, and South Tama are also moving down from Class 3A to Class 2A. Benton Community moves up from Class 2A to compete at the Class 3A level.
Perennial Class 1A power Iowa City Regina is moving down to Class A. Iowa City Liberty is the only new Class 4A football school.
The IHSAA plans to release complete team schedules in March.