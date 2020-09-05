FORT DODGE – The Independence Mustang volleyball team was the biggest mover in Class 3A, going up three spots from 13 to 10 in the latest rankings. The Jesup J-Hawks moved down one spot in Class 2A, from 10 to 11, switching places with Denver.
Class 2A
1. Western Christian (5-3), 2. Beckman Catholic (4-2), 3. Dike-New Hartford (2-1), 4. Wilton (7-0), 5. Boyden-Hull (3-0), 6. Underwood (2-1), 7. East Sac County (3-0), 8. Grundy Center(5-1), 9. Hudson (6-1), 10. Denver (6-0), 11. Jesup (6-1), 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0), 13. Lake Mills (2-0), 14. West Branch (5-2), 15. Nodaway Valley (5-1)
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (5-0), 2. Osage (2-0), 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-0), 4. Unity Christian (1-0), 5. Union (0-0), 6. Davenport Assumption (2-0), 7. Nevada (1-4), 8. West Liberty (4-0), 9. MOC-Floyd (4-0), 10. Independence (4-2), 11. Roland-Story (7-0), 12. Sioux Center (2-1), 13. Des Moines Christian (3-0), 14. Kuemper Catholic (3-3), 15. Red Oak (3-3)
Other Notables
Wapsie Valley (No. 2 in 1A), Marion (No. 4 in 4A), West Delaware (No. 6 in 4A), Clear Creek-Amana (No. 9 in 4A)