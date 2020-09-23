MANCHESTER –The Independence Mustangs Volleyball team traveled to Manchester on Saturday to compete in the West Delaware Invitational.
The Mustangs went 4-0 and improved their over-all record to 11-2 on the year.
Independence defeats Starmont 2-0 Set 1: 21-16 Set 2: 21-11
Independence defeats Maquoketa Valley 2-0 Set 1: 21-17 Set 2: 21-13
Independence defeats Oelwein 2-0 Set 1: 21-10 Set 2: 21-3
Independence defeats Vinton-Shellsburg 2-0 Set 1: 21-17 Set 2: 21-13
“Overall, I was very happy with the way the girls played throughout the day,” added Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We continue to play very good floor defense and our blocking has been making nice progress.”
Coach Schmitz also wanted to recognize a couple girls that have seen more playing time as of late. “I continue to be impressed with the way Dakota Whitman and Allison Kleve have stepped in and made great contributions,’ said Coach Schmitz, “Allison is a Freshman and Dakota is a Sophomore. Dakota has done an outstanding job with her serve receive passing and her floor defense. Allison has already played all 3 front row spots for us. She is versatile and is a quick jumper. She gives us another good blocking option.”
Stats for all 8 sets:
Kills:
Lexi Hearn 28
Reese Martin 22
Grace Bohlken 13
Shanna Kleve 10
Elle Greiner 6
Allison Kleve 5
Hannah Johnson 4
Serving:
Elle Greiner 11 ace serves
Reese Martin 2 aces
Brooke Beatty 2 aces
Dakota Whitman 1 ace serve
Assists:
Elle Greiner 71 assists
Brooke Beatty 7 assists
Digs:
Lexi Hearn 24 digs
Brooke Beatty 16 digs
Elle Greiner 13 digs
Grace Bohlken 12 digs
Dakota Whitman 12 digs
Blocks:
Reese Martin 5 block assists 2 solo blocks
Allison Kleve 3 block assists
Lexi Hearn 2 solo blocks
Shanna Kleve 1 block assist 1 solo block
Hannah Johnson 1 block assist
“I thought Elle Greiner had an outstanding day setting and running our team.” continued Coach Schmitz, “She is a smart player who does a great job getting the ball to our hitters and her floor defense continues to make great progress. Greiner also led us in serving with 11 ace serves.”
Lexi Hearn continues to be dominant on the outside for the Mustangs while. Coach Schmitz thought Shanna Kleve (Allison’s older sister) had her best day yet as a varsity starter.
“She (Shanna) isn’t a real tall middle, but she is a very good athlete and works extremely hard.” added Coach Schmitz.
Grace Bohlken continues to battle through a sore shoulder and Coach Schmitz added that he limited her front row play at times today, but he thought she was looking more comfortable as the day wore on.
In closing, Coach Schmitz says, “It will be another important week for us. We need to maintain our focus and come out ready to battle.” The Mustangs currently are in first place in the WaMaC West with a 2-0 record.
Next up for the Mustangs; they hosted Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday before they travel to Center Point-Urbana on Thursday night to make up a match that was postponed earlier in the season. Look for scores and complete game analysis in Saturday’s paper.