TIFFIN – The Mustang Baseball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader with Clear Creek Amana on Wednesday night, but due to inclement weather, they only played one. The Mustangs continued to enforce their dominance on their opponents in a 10-5 win over the Clippers (13-4).
The Mustangs were locked in early, scoring 3 runs in the very first inning, and continued to pour it on, adding 2 more in the second inning and 2 more in the third.
It was 8-1 into the fifth, but as we have seen all year, the Mustangs are good for one bad inning. The Clippers scored 3 in the fifth to make this an 8-4 game. But as always, the Mustangs composed themselves and shut the door by scoring another 2 in the top half of the seventh to win 10-5.
“Really proud of how Drew Beatty pitched to contact today,” Head Coach Matt Miller said. “Our staff was happy with our approach at the plate overall. We feel we are ‘locked in’ and in a good spot offensively.”
Independence has knocked off two ranked teams this year, sweeping Dyersville Beckman on June 25 and then taking two games from Waverly-Shell Rock last Monday. And Clear Creek Amana was sitting at 13th in the final rankings. This Mustang team continues to get overlooked, which is fine. They just show up and pound the ball.
Freshman Korver Hupke was 3 for 4, including a double. Senior Kaine Millard had 2 singles and a double. Senior Logan Schmitt hit a homer and a double. Senior Kaleb Lamphier had 2 hits, including a double, and sophomore Marcus Beatty had a triple and a single.
“We are proud of this team and how they are progressing,” added Coach Miller. “It will be important to play Friday with even emotions. Every pitch, every play, has much more emotion attached to it. Our goal is to stay ‘locked in’ to our task at hand for seven innings.”
NOTE: Independence leads the State in total hits (247), while Marcus Beatty leads the State in total hits (45). Also leads the State in Total Bases (354). 6th in the state in Batting Average (.368). 5th in Runs Scored (210). 2nd in singles (175). 3rd in doubles (48). 4th in Pitching Appearances (74). 3rd in Triples (13) and 7th in HR’s (11).