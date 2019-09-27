MANCHESTER — For the second straight week, Independence shut out their opponent, defeating West Delaware 33-0 at Brown Field Friday.
It was the third shutout of the season for the Mustangs defense, who have held their opponents to only 21 points through their first five games.
"Our defensive staff just does a great job," said Independence head coach Justin Putz. "Brian Loughren, our defensive coordinator, a West Delaware alum, Seth Rupprecht and and Nicholas Holt just do a great job. They got them prepared. They came out ready to play and I couldn't be prouder of that group."
The game was scoreless until Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt ran for a 95-yard touchdown with 3:25 remaining in the second quarter. After a Mustang extra point, Independence would go to halftime with a 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs had a big third quarter, scoring four touchdowns. They opened up with a 39-yard touchdown run by Schmitt. On their next possession, Schmitt would throw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kaine Millard.
Independence defensive lineman Christian Kremer forced a fumble by Hawks quarterback Jared Voss, and then recovered it to run it in for a touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Schmitt ran for his second touchdown of the night with a 71-yarder.
Schmitt ran 21 times for 263 yards and three touchdown runs. He was 3-for-6 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown.
"We kind of come to expect that out of [Schmitt]," Putz said. "He is just a really good player, smart player and tough. He has everything you want out of a leader and a quarterback."
The Independence defense created three turnovers against West Delaware. Besides Kremer's fumble recovery; Schmitt and Millard came up with interceptions.
Schmitt led the team with 10.5 tackles and Matthew Doyle was second with 10 tackles. Linebacker Cole Davis recorded a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Independence is now 5-0 overall, with a 1-0 district record.
Up next
The Mustangs will be on the road again next Friday to face Waterloo East. Game time is 7:30 p.m.