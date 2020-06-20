INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs Baseball team hosted 8th ranked Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday night in a single game on Kegler Field. Two early big innings for Wahlert were the difference in this one. The Mustangs fall 9-3.
Wahlert scored three runs in the first inning, but the Mustangs came right back in the bottom of the frame and scored two of their own. But the Golden Eagles scored three more in the top half of the second to take a commanding 6-2 lead.
Independence actually had great pitching and superb defense for the middle innings until Wahlert broke through in the sixth with two more runs. Each team added one more in the seventh to finish out the scoring. Indee only mustered 5 hits for the game.
Freshman, Mitch Johnson was on the bump for the Mustangs and actually pitched pretty well. Johnson gave up 3 Earned Runs on 8 hits and struck out 3.
Marcus Beatty-Sophomore shortstop, had two hits and walked two times, which included a double. Beatty also stole two bases. Sophomore, Keegan Schmitt, was 2 for 4 with an RBI (runs batted in).
DYERSVILLE – On Wednesday night, the Mustangs traveled to Dyersville to take on the Blazers of Dyersville-Beckman. Independence lost a close contested battle 5-3.
The Blazers scored two runs in the first off of Indee’s Sophomore starting pitcher, Teegan McEnany. They added 3 more in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. The Mustangs battled back with one in the sixth and 2 more in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Independence dropped their second in a row and evened their record at 2-2.
The Mustangs only collected 4 hits in the contest with McEnany getting two hits in four at-bats. He also drove in two runs and had a double. Senior, Logan Schmitt added a hit in three at-bats, while Kaine Mallard-Senior left fielder had a single and an RBI. Sophomore shortstop, Marcus Beatty continues to collect stolen bases as he added two more to his collection, giving him 5 on the year.
MANCHESTER — Independence traveled to Manchester Thursday night to take on WaMaC Conference foe, West Delaware Hawks.
The Mustangs had a long trip home after dropping both games and losing a heart-breaker in the second game.
In game one it looked pretty positive when the Mustangs scored three runs in the top half of the first inning. But the Hawks came right back with two of their own and after one inning, it was 3-2, Mustangs. After that, the Mustangs couldn’t get anything going until they scored one in the ffth and one in the sixth innings, but West Delaware added two in the fourth and three more in the fifth to put this one away. Indee lost the first game 8-5.
In game two, the Mustangs again, scored in the first inning, bringing across two runs. In the second inning, the Mustangs added six runs to take a commanding 8-1 lead after two. It stayed that way until the fifth inning when the Hawks exploded for six runs of their own and added three more in the sixth inning to win this won 10-8.
The Mustangs are 2-4 on the young season. Stats were not readily available come press time.
Independence is back home Monday, June 22nd, to take on Vinton-Shellsburg in a 5 pm start.