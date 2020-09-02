INDEPENDENCE – I’m not sure too many people, outside of football circles, saw this coming. The Mustangs were dominant from the beginning to the end and posted a 34-7 win over Center Point-Urbana last Friday night.
“It is always tough Week 1 without any scouting film to show the guys,” said Head Coach Justin Putz. “We had five guys making their first varsity start on the offensive line, and I thought we did real well once we adjusted to the speed of the game.”
The young offensive line opened gaping holes for Indee’s backs, and junior Marcus Beatty scampered 61 yards on the opening drive for a quick 8-0 lead with 7:50 left in the first.
“I thought we did a good job of doing just enough to open up some holes,” said Putz. “CPU does a good job of lining up different each play and bringing a lot of pressure. We did a nice job of handling that.”
The next time the Mustangs touched the ball, Beatty sprung free for a 40-yard TD run and, with 3:03 left in the first quarter, Independence led, 15-0.
Things calmed down a little after that, but the Mustangs defense was stout. Replacing all but one starter from last year’s team, Putz thought the defense had a chance to be pretty good, but I’m not sure he thought this good, this early.
“For most of August, I thought the defense could be the strength of our team,” added Coach Putz. “We are a little more experienced on that side of the ball.”
Beatty had a 5-yard TD run right up the gut with 7:01 left in the half to extend the lead to 21-0. That’s the way it went into halftime.
The third quarter was scoreless for both teams and, in the fourth, sophomore quarterback Mitchell Johnson hit freshman tight end Brady McDonald on a 10-yard curl pattern and McDonald did the rest, breaking a pair of tackles and winning a foot race to the corner of the end zone for a 43-yard score. The score was 27-0.
Center Point-Urbana finally got on the scoreboard on a 4-yard touchdown run by Brody Grawe to make it 27-7 after the extra point.
Senior Caleb Straw replaced Johnson at quarterback late in the 4th quarter and, on his only pass attempt of the game, he hit senior Coby Beatty for a 75-yard slant and run to make this a 34-7 game. And that’s how it ended.
“I thought they had a good week of practice and made a big jump from Week 1,” continued Coach Putz. “Hopefully, the team can make another big jump from Week 1 to Week 2.”
Quarterback Mitch Johnson was 4 of 14 for 89 yards and 1 TD and 1 interception. Marcus Beatty had 187 yards rushing at halftime and ended with 248 yards on 30 carries and scored 3 times. Coby Beatty led the team in receiving with 2 catches for 91 yards and a score.
On the defensive side, the Mustangs only allowed 228 total yards for the game. Marcus Beatty led the Mustangs with 7.5 total tackles, which included a de-cleater late in the 4th quarter on a 7-yard out pattern in which Beatty separated the ball from the receiver with a jarring hit that brought the crowd to its feet. Junior Teegan McEnany had 7 total tackles, 6 of them were solo, and he had 1 sack. Senior Justin Woods had 6 total tackles, including 3 solo. Freshman Brady McDonald also had 5 total tackles.
So with Maquoketa falling victim to COVID-19, the Independence Mustangs scrambled to find another opponent for this Friday night. The Mustangs will take the 2-plus hour trek to Camanche to take on the Indians (who lost to Mount Vernon last week, 27-14). Camanche is a 2A District 5 team.
“I feel bad for Maquoketa and their kids,” said Coach Putz. “The good thing is they let us know early Friday morning so we could start working on another game. I had a feeling that this situation could happen this year. I think at this point our guys are hungry to play anyone.”