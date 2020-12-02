DYERSVILLE – The Independence Mustang girls’ basketball team traveled to Beckman Catholic on November 24 to open the 2020-2021 season. The girls were lucky to get this game in, because on the following day the school shut down athletics for 2 weeks and there will be no games and no practices until December 7.
The Mustangs had no answer for the Blazers’ zone defense, and the girls struggled to find shots all night. The Mustangs are young and inexperienced, and it showed, losing by a score of 67-35.
On the bright side, senior Grace Krueger came off the bench and played an outstanding game. Before this game, Krueger had scored a total of 4 points in her career, and that night she made up for lost time, scoring 8 points. She also brought down 4 rebounds.
“We got off to a slow start, said first-year Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “but from the 5-minute mark in the first quarter until the 3-minute mark in the second quarter, we played even with Beckman.”
The Mustangs were down 12-4 after the first period and 34-16 at the half.
“We simply need to get off to a better start and close the half out better,” added DeBerg.
“The second half, we were pleased with how much more organized we were offensively,” said DeBerg. “We need to do better job identifying defenses, and that’s on me.”
According to DeBerg, the girls shared they couldn’t hear him through his mask.
“I need to find a way to communicate better during live ball situations, which is an easy fix going forward.”
The Mustangs had 29 turnovers in the game, which led to 28 Beckman Catholic points.
“Our turnovers need to get cut down immediately,” added Coach DeBerg, “which will give us a better chance to compete for a win at the end.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs was sophomore Madyson Ristvedt with 12 points. Ristvedt had zero points in the first half as she sat on the bench the majority of the second quarter with two fouls. But she played tough inside, bringing down 7 rebounds (4 offensively) and scoring all her points in the second half.
Freshman Havanna Griffith had 5 assists and scored 4 points. Junior Shanna Kleve added 5 points and drained a nice 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Sophomore Marleigh Louvar scored 2 points, and sophomore Annie Johnson contributed with 5 points.
“We need to remember that this group has little to no varsity experience (that’s not an excuse), and growing pains are part of our reality,” said DeBerg. “We will build on the positives after the Beckman game and make corrections to the situations we need to, which will lead to us getting better as the season progresses.
Well the Mustangs are on 100 percent virtual, which means they cannot practice and will not play until December 8 at home against West Delaware…with one practice the day before.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 4 12 8 11 35
Beckman Catholic 12 22 20 13 67