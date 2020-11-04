SOLON – If I didn’t know any better, I’d have thought I went back in time to last year’s playoff game in Pella. This was a carbon copy of that game for 3 quarters and like last year, the Mustangs couldn’t get anything going as the Spartans keyed on Marcus Beatty and the running game. Beatty was held to 81 yards rushing and the Mustangs fell, 37-21. This game could have been a lot closer if it wasn’t for some untimely big plays, but the Mustangs battled in the second half to make it respectable.
Solon took the opening kickoff and ran it back to the Mustangs 48 yard line and started their drive on a short field. The Spartans got down to the Mustangs 23 yard line and on 3rd and 5, Jacob Sidles recorded a sack bringing up 4th and 10 from the Mustangs 28 yard line. Solon decided to go for it and a pass that went 15 feet over the head of the attended receiver was called pass interference on the Mustangs. It was a horrible call and that breathed new life into the Spartans offense and they scored on the next play with a 10 yard run. Extra point was blocked and it was 6-0. I hate to keep harping on this pass interference call, but what a turning point early in this contest. It obviously wasn’t the reason Indee lost, but who knows what would have happened early on if the Mustangs took over on downs.
This game was 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs couldn’t get anything going offensively, but the Mustangs defense was stout, making the Spartans punt on two consecutive possessions. The 50 yard line was as far as the Mustangs would get and after another punt, the Spartans went on a 67 yard drive and scored from 5 yards out with 5:12 remaining in the half. Extra point was good and Solon lead this, 13-0.
The Mustangs took over at their own 24 yard line and on 2nd and 10, a Mitch Johnson pass was intercepted at the Mustangs 49 yard line. On the next play, Solon took a shot and connected for a 49 yard touchdown pass and after the extra point, the Spartans extended their lead, 20-0 with 4:45 to play in the first half.
After another punt by the Mustangs, the defense held on a 4th and 1 at the Mustangs 39 and this game went into halftime 20-0. The Mustangs had 44 yards of total offense in the first half.
In the 3rd quarter, it was a little of the same and the Mustangs went 3 and out on the first possession. The Spartans took over at their own 38 yard line and it took 12 plays to travel 62 yards and score on a 5 yard run and take a 27-0 lead with 3:02 left in the third. The Mustangs started their next possession at their own 32 yard line and 3 plays later, Mitch Johnson hit a streaking Jacob Sidles straight up the hash marks for a 57 yard touchdown pass and the point after was good and it was now 27-7 with 1:49 to play in the 3rd period.
The Mustangs went to the fourth quarter with a little momentum, but another 11 play drive by the Spartans ended in a field goal and the score was now 30-7 with 8:15 to play. The Mustangs got the ball back and traveled 65 yards in 5 plays; aided by a pass interference call and an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. From the Spartans 25 yard line, Mitch Johnson hit Marcus Beatty up the right sidelines for a touchdown and after the two-point conversion failed, the score was 30-13 with 5:39 to play.
Solon answered with a 40 yard screen pass for a touchdown and with 4 minutes to go, it was now 37-13. On the next possession, Marcus Beatty found pay dirt and scored on a 33 yard run and the two-point conversion was good. The score was 37-21 and that was the final.
From this reporters eyes, this could have been a different story if we take away the pass interference call on the Mustangs on the first drive. And take away the 49 yard touchdown pass and the 40 yard screen pass for a touchdown. That’s 21 points. I know they could have sustained drives and score other ways, but the Mustangs have been a bend, but don’t break defense all year. I’d take my chances with this defense.
This football team should be proud of themselves as they finish 6-2 and, according to some sources, this team was a year away. The coaches had to replace 10 starters on both sides of the ball and to think that they were going to do much this year, was wishful thinking. This team over-achieved and that says a lot about the direction of this program and kudos to the coaching staff for getting the best out of these kids. They should be fun to watch for years to come.
Playing in their last game were Seniors; Koby Beatty, Tyler Osborne, Caleb Straw, Sam Gorman, Jace O’Brien, Jesse Johnson, Spencer Campbell, Koby Donley, Brodi Wilson and Justin Wood.
The Mustangs will bring back the nucleus of the team next year including Junior running back, Marcus Beatty, Sophomore quarterback, Mitchell Johnson, Junior wideouts, Keegan Schmitt and Sawyer Wendling, big tight ends, Freshman Brady McDonald and Junior Jake Sidles. The offensive and defensive lines should be mostly intact, anchored by Sophomore Korver Hupke and Freshman Tono Cornell