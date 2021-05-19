MANCHESTER – The promising season for the Independence boys’ golf team came to an end in the first round of regionals at Pin Oaks Golf Course in Manchester.
The Mustangs finished third behind Waverly-Shell Rock and Clear Lake, just three strokes from qualifying. The top two teams advance to district finals on Friday.
Individually, no one from Independence advanced to district finals. They take the top two from non-qualifying schools, and Caleb Straw just missed out.
“All the boys got in a little bit of a rut, making several bogeys in a row, and couldn’t make some pars,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “Caleb Straw played solid overall and missed advancing as an individual by four strokes.”
“Really appreciate our two seniors (Caleb Straw and Spencer Campbell) that started with our team when they were freshmen,” added Coach Ruffcorn. “Also, appreciate our other senior, Sam Gorman. This was Sam’s first year out for golf, and he came to practice to learn how to get better and was our more consistent JV squad member.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that he is looking forward to seeing how the guys that return next year perform through the summertime. Ruffcorn says that there are plenty of local tournaments that they can be a part of to continue to improve their game.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 326
2. Clear Lake 341
3. Independence 344
4. Hampton-Dumont 367
5. West Delaware 371
6. Decorah 378
7. Charles City 388
8. Crestwood 393
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
6. Caleb Straw 83
9. Kellen Howard 86
12. Caden Larson 87
17. Alek Gruber 88
25. Spencer Campbell 97
33. Sawyer Wendling 101
“We will have a real solid core back in Caden Larson, Kellen Howard, Alek Gruber, and Sawyer Wendling,” continued Ruffcorn. “I think we will have some good competition to fill the spots being left by Caleb Straw and Spencer Campbell. We had a very young JV squad, and I know of some good players coming up within the eighth grade group.”