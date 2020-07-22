INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang baseball team was eliminated from postseason play last Friday night by Benton Community by a score of 10-1. This loss was tough to swallow for the team and the fans, because going into postseason play Independence was playing as well as any team in the state and all of us fans were looking forward to seeing what these boys could do against very good opponents in a very tough district. But that’s why they play the games. You just never know.
This game was close through the first three innings, with Benton leading 4-1. Costly mental and physical errors brought in 2 of the 4 runs for the Bobcats. The Mustangs seemed out of sorts to some extent. They hit the ball, but not the way the Mustangs have hit the ball all year. Base running mishaps cost Indee a run and a runner getting doubled up off a fly ball to right field.
This game was 5-1 when the Benton’s Drew Lange stepped to the plate in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and on a 3 balls, 2 strike count. Lange unloaded the bases with a rocket over the left field fence for a grand slam.
The Mustangs had eight hits as a team, but couldn’t string together any hits to make this a game. Keegan Schmitt had 2 hits while Teegan McEnany went 1 for 4. Logan Schmitt added a hit in 2 at-bats and Kaine Millard went 1 for 3. Korver Hupke and Mitch Johnson each added a hit. Kaleb Lamphier had the only extra base hit for the Mustangs with a double.
The Mustangs lose three seniors in Logan Schmitt, Kaine Millard, and Kaleb Lamphier. Josh Struve will be the only returning senior next year on a young but very talented group.