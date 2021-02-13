Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee wrestling State Dual qualifier 021321

Independence beat Williamsburg 50-18 to advance to next Wednesday's state team duals tournament.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang wrestling team will compete in the 2021 Iowa State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday in Des Moines.

The Mustangs pounded Williamsburg en route to a 50-18 victory, and punched their ticket to state.

Results

106: Gavin Jensen (WILL) over Kaden Kremer (INDE) (Dec 7-4)

113: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Tytan Guerrero (WILL) (Dec 7-2)

120: Kayden Gryp (WILL) over Ryan Eddy (INDE) (TF 21-5 5:16)

126: Carter Straw (INDE) over Ty Becker (WILL) (TF 19-2 6:00)

132: Brandon O‘Brien (INDE) over Ayden Stratton (WILL) (Fall 1:09)

138: Caleb Straw (INDE) over Isaac Clubb (WILL) (Dec 8-5)

145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Kam Royster (WILL) (Fall 2:24)

152: Tyler Trumblee (INDE) over Brett Santiago (WILL) (Fall 0:26)

160: Alexander Marovets (WILL) over Caden Larson (INDE) (MD 8-0)

170: Lucas Spratt (WILL) over Justin Wood (INDE) (Fall 1:44)

182: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Jack Geels (WILL) (Fall 0:24)

195: Brady McDonald (INDE) over Max Meade (WILL) (TB-1 6-4)

220: Korver Hupke (INDE) over Cale Fenton (WILL) (Fall 0:54)

285: Jake Sidles (INDE) over (WILL) (For.)

