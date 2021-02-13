INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang wrestling team will compete in the 2021 Iowa State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday in Des Moines.
The Mustangs pounded Williamsburg en route to a 50-18 victory, and punched their ticket to state.
Results
106: Gavin Jensen (WILL) over Kaden Kremer (INDE) (Dec 7-4)
113: Kale Wieland (INDE) over Tytan Guerrero (WILL) (Dec 7-2)
120: Kayden Gryp (WILL) over Ryan Eddy (INDE) (TF 21-5 5:16)
126: Carter Straw (INDE) over Ty Becker (WILL) (TF 19-2 6:00)
132: Brandon O‘Brien (INDE) over Ayden Stratton (WILL) (Fall 1:09)
138: Caleb Straw (INDE) over Isaac Clubb (WILL) (Dec 8-5)
145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Kam Royster (WILL) (Fall 2:24)
152: Tyler Trumblee (INDE) over Brett Santiago (WILL) (Fall 0:26)
160: Alexander Marovets (WILL) over Caden Larson (INDE) (MD 8-0)
170: Lucas Spratt (WILL) over Justin Wood (INDE) (Fall 1:44)
182: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Jack Geels (WILL) (Fall 0:24)
195: Brady McDonald (INDE) over Max Meade (WILL) (TB-1 6-4)
220: Korver Hupke (INDE) over Cale Fenton (WILL) (Fall 0:54)
285: Jake Sidles (INDE) over (WILL) (For.)