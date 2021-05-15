INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs hosted a District Track & Field State Qualifier on Thursday afternoon with eight teams participating.
Top two in each event automatically qualify for next week’s State Track Meet on the Blue Oval at Drake University in Des Moines. Eight more spots are filled per event in each class based on time/distance. So, Independence may have a few more that have qualified, but that was not official before going to print. Here is what we do know:
STATE QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 800M SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY:
2ND-PLACE Independence 1:36.17
440M SHUTTLE HURDLES:
2ND-PLACE Independence 1:02.17
400M DASH:
Marcus Beatty IND 51.53
WOMEN’S 800M SPRINT
MEDLEY RELAY:
2ND-PLACE Independence 1:52.34
400M DASH:
2ND-PLACE Alyssa Larson IND 59.25
WOMEN’S 4X400M RELAY:
1ST-PLACE Independence 4:12.99
Based on time, here are the individuals/events that have a good chance of getting in.
MAYBE’S
800M RUN: Alyssa Larson JR Independence 2:25.55
SHOT PUT: Jake Sidles JR Independence 50’11”
200M DASH: Marcus Beatty JR Independence 23.30
Look for the official results in next Wednesday’s paper. The State Track & Field Meet is May 20-22.