VAN HORNE – The Mustang boys’ soccer team travelled to Benton Community (6-5) on Tuesday, May 4, for a WaMaC Conference battle. After giving up two first-half goals, the Mustangs would battle back in the second half to push this game to overtime.
The Mustangs had all the momentum on their side, and it continued through the start of overtime, but a Benton player made a play and it was all over. The Bobcats would kick across a goal to defeat the Mustangs 3-2.
Casey Alferink and Jesse Ludwig were the goal scorers for the Mustangs.
Head Coach Nate Whited expressed his frustration, pointing out that this is the third overtime loss to Benton in Coach Whited’s 6 years of coaching.
“The Benton game and the Marion games were both games we felt we should have won,” said Whited. “Soccer is just so fickle. One bounce, one flick, a deflection in the wrong direction, totally seals a game.”
“Huge credit to the kids, they played their butts off again,” he concluded. “Never once got snippy with each other and always give it everything on the field. I just wish they could catch a break once in a while.”
The Mustangs are now 3-6 on the season, and hosted Dyersville Beckman Catholic (9-3) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. The boys will be at Solon (10-3) on Tuesday.