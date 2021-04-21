INDEPENDENCE – There were goals o’plenty for the Mustangs last Friday night as they hosted the Trojans of South Tama (0-4) on Lyle Leinbaugh Field. The Mustangs took 17 shots on goal, and converted 10 of them to rout the Trojans, 10-0.
“We did a much better job at holding our defensive shape, not allowing a single shot on goal,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway. “Our offensive creativity improved, and the midfield did a good job of pushing upfield. We continue to work hard at improving all facets of our game.”
Junior Maya Douglas paced the Mustangs with 3 goals on 3 shots. Freshman Easten Miller (my second favorite name, next to Brody Clark-Hurlbert) scored two goals to raise her season total to 8. Freshman Katie Clark also scored 2 goals on 2 shots, and senior Kate Crawford added 2 of her own on 2 shots. Sophomore Macey Krivanek scored a goal on her lone shot.
Sophomore Chevelle Hookom gets the shutout under goal.
1 2 T
South Tama 0 0 0
Independence 4 6 10
The Mustangs move to 2-3 on the year. The Williamsburg road trip was moved from Monday to Tuesday this week, so there are no stats/analysis available of that game at press time. Look for that matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
NOTE: The Independence boys’ soccer team traveled to South Tama (2-2) and lost 1-0. The Mustangs drop to 2-3 on the year.