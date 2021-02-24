DECORAH – The Mustang boys’ basketball team faced the Decorah Vikings (16-6) in the first round of regional postseason play on Monday night.
The Mustangs’ season would come to an end with a 69-46 loss.
This was a 9-8 game midway through the first quarter when Decorah went on a 19-0 run to shatter the hopes of the Mustangs. By halftime the score was 44-18.
Just as the Mustangs have done most of the season, they played a lot better in the second half, but the big deficit was too much to overcome and they finish the season with an 8-14 record.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 8 10 12 16 46
Decorah 23 21 14 11 69
No stats were available come press time.
Independence will lose eight seniors off this team but will return five key players that contributed throughout the season. Add a few new pieces from the sophomore team and next year should be exciting to watch.