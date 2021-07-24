DUBUQUE – All good things come to an end, and it has been a great season for the Mustang baseball team. The Mustangs fell short in the substate finals on Wednesday night, losing to Dubuque Wahlert by the score of 5-1.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Wahlert Catholic 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 5
Independence ran into a Division I prospect Wednesday night in pitcher Aaron Savary. Savary is just a junior, but is being recruited by several Division I schools, including the University of Iowa. He had 13 strikeouts on the night and gave up just 1 run on 4 hits, going the distance for the Golden Eagles.
Hits were hard to come by for the Mustangs, but they battled until the bitter end. Junior Marcus Beatty had a single in 3 at-bats, while junior Keegan McEnany also singled. Sophomore Mitch Johnson went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and sophomore Keegan Palmer added a single in 2 at-bats.
Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs, and scattered just 5 hits over 4 innings of work, giving up 5 runs, but only 2 were earned.
As the Mustangs finish 27-14 and turn their focus to next season, they say goodbye to three seniors – Josh Struve, Ryan Bowers, and Ryan Eddy.
Struve has had a fantastic year pitching for the Mustangs. He is deserving of all-conference recognition. He broke into the top 10 in the Independence school record books (ERA in a season) with an ERA of 1.94.
Also breaking into the record books for the Mustangs was Keegan Schmitt (most hits in a season), sitting 10th all-time with 58. Marcus Beatty (walks in a season) is eighth all-time with 32. Marcus Beatty (stolen bases in a season) is now third all-time with 32.
Marcus Beatty (most doubles in a career) is seventh all-time with 34. Keegan Schmitt and Korver Hupke are 10th all-time with 30. Marcus Beatty (home runs in a career) is tied for seventh all-time with 10. Marcus Beatty and Keegan Schmitt (hits in a career) move up to seventh all-time with 150. They are just 48 hits away from surpassing Dustin Hopkins at the top of the all-time hits list.
Marcus Beatty (most triples in a career) is fifth all-time with 12. He is also second all-time with 81 walks (most walks in a career), fifth all-time with 123 runs (runs scored in a career), and sixth all-time with 93 RBI (most RBI in a career). He is also the all-time leader in stolen bases in a career with 92. Marcus surpassed his father Bobby (81) in late June.
The Mustangs will have high expectations next season as they bring back the majority of their team. All starting pitchers and all starting position players will return, along with Jackson Toale, who took over in left field after injuries. He’ll get plenty of opportunities when Teegan McEnany, Marcus Beatty, and Mitch Johnson pitch.
Freshman Drew Beatty will return and be one of the Mustang aces next season, along with Korver Hupke, Johnson, and McEnany. Keegan Palmer had a good year pitching and will return for his junior year.
I look for this team to not only battle for a conference championship, but to be right there in the end for the state title next season.