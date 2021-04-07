WAVERLY – The Independence boys’ track team traveled to Waverly on Thursday, April 1, where Brady Kohrs, Koby Beatty, Keegan Schmitt, and Marcus Beatty set a new school record in the 800-meter sprint medley with a time of 1:39.16.
The Mustangs’ results are below.
TEAM RANKINGS
Clear Creek-Amana — 156.50
Waverly-SR — 96.50
Dike-NH — 94
Charles City — 70
Independence — 66
Waterloo East — 51
Hudson — 33
New Hampton — 19
100M DASH
Keegan Schmitt, 6th place, 12.25
Zach Sidles, 11th place, 13.03
200M DASH
Marcus Beatty, 2nd place, 23.78
Brady McDonald, 7th place, 25.31
400M DASH
Carter Straw, 11th place, 58.47
Carson Cameron, 14th place, 1:03.35
800M RUN
Cameron Kreins, 5th place, 2:15.04
1600M RUN
Robert Hansen, 12th place, 5:35.90
Matt Tudor, 16th place, 6:21.00
3200M RUN
Matt Tudor, 9th place, 13;35.70
110M HURDLES
Brady Kohrs, 6th place, 17.02
Isaac Wilcox, 8th place, 17.95
400M HURDLES
Carter Straw, 5th place, 1:02.93
Isaac Wilcox, 11th place, 1:12.49
4x100M RELAY
Independence A, 3rd place, Keegan Schmitt, Brady McDonald, Koby Beatty, Marcus Beatty, 47.33
4x200M RELAY
Independence A, 2nd place, Keegan Schmitt, Brady McDonald, Koby Beatty, Marcus Beatty, 1:37.50
4x400M RELAY
Independence A, 8th place, Cameron Kreins, Dalton Hoover, Jackson Toale, Zach Sidles, 3:57.88
4x800M RELAY
Independence A, 7th place, Robert Hansen, Teegan Cross, Jake Dinger, Griffin Gruman, 11:04.31
800M SPRINT MEDLEY
Independence A, 1st place, Koby Beatty, Brady Kohrs, Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty, 1:39.16
DISTANCE MEDLEY
Independence A, 5th place, Drew Beatty, Jackson Toale, Dalton Hoover, Cameron Kreins, 4:08.61
HIGH JUMP
Brady Kohrs, 8th place, 5-06
LONG JUMP
Isaac Wilcox, 10th place, 18-06.50
Hunter McBride, 17th place, 16-03.50
Jake Beatty, 19th place, 12-06.25
SHOT PUT
Jake Sidles, 1st place, 46-00
Brady McDonald, 7th place, 39-05
Korver Hupke, 9th place, 39-04
Kolby Sebetka, 16th place, 33-00
DISCUS
Jake Sidles, 1st place, 131-00
Zach Sidles, 3rd place, 120-00
Will Wheelock, 19th place, 78-03
Ethan Baez, 24th place, 71-00