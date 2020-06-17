INDEPENDENCE – The girls softball team used some timely hitting to come from behind late in game one to win 8-6. The Mustangs lost the second game 5-4.
The story of this matchup was the young pitching for the Mustangs. Sophomore, Shanna Kleve was on the mound in game one and was very efficient through the first four innings. With only two weeks to prepare for the season, the young pitcher may have become a little tired and in the fifth inning Kleve was slightly erratic. But she battled and will learn from her first experience.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning on singles by Mary Puffett and Allie Jo Zieser. With two outs, Kenzie Fischels came to the plate and launched a two run triple to opposite field. Brooke Beatty then singled to drive in Fischels.
In the second inning Maquoketa scored one run on two errors and two wild pitches to make it 3-1. After the Mustangs went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, Maquoketa added another run in the top of the third on a triple and a wild pitch. The score after three innings was 4-2 when Zieser singled and stole second, scoring on Fischels single and third rbi (runs batted in) of the game.
No scoring in the fourth inning for either team and then the wheels came off for the Mustangs when Maquoketa scored 4 runs on five hits to take the lead 6-4.
Indee came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning and Zieser promptly singled again for her third hit of the game. Marleigh Louvar hit a towering fly ball to deep left field and the left fielder could not track it down and the Mustangs had something going with girls on second and third with no outs. Fischels, again singled for her third hit of the game to drive in Zieser from third to cut it to 6-5, still with no outs. Beatty walked to load the bases and a pass ball/wild pitch scored Louvar from third. Kleve hit a line drive to second base for an out, but the second baseman tried to double Beatty off of first base and threw it into right field foul territory, scoring Fischels from third. After a Havanna Griffith single the score was 8-6 Mustangs.
That’s how it finished when Maquoketa failed to score in the top of the seventh.
In game two, Freshman, Marleigh Louvar was on the mound and the Mustangs battled, but lost a close one 5-4. Stats were not readily available come press time.
Next up for the Mustangs Softball team, is a home tilt tonight against Dyersville Beckman at 6 p.m. Then on Friday, they are home again taking on Marion (6 p.m.), before traveling to Mount Vernon on Saturday for a 2 p.m. start time. Check out bulletinjournal.com for scores and read Saturday’s Bulletin Journal for total recap of games.