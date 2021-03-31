IOWA CITY – The Independence Mustang girls’ and boys’ track teams recently traveled to Iowa City Regina for the Bob Brown Invitational. The boys’ team finished in second place, while the girls had a third-place finish.
First-place performances for the Mustangs included:
- 100-meter dash, Melody Kremer
- 400-meter dash, Alyssa Larson
- 800-meter run, Alyssa Larson
- Shot put, Jake Sidles
- Discus, Jake Sidles
- 4x400, Alyssa Larson, Allison Kleve, Melody Kremer, and Dakota Whitman
- 4x200, Keegan Schmitt, Jackson Toale, Koby Beatty, and Marcus Beatty
- Sprint medley, Koby Beatty, Brady Kohrs, Keegan Schmitt, and Marcus Beatty