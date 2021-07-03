INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang baseball team hosted the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers on Thursday night and came away with a doubleheader sweep.
Game 1
Junior Teegan McEnany went 4 strong innings, scattering 5 hits, and striking out 2. Senior Josh Struve came on in the fifth inning, pitching 3 innings of superb relief, and getting the win, 3-1. Struve gave up zero runs on just 2 hits and struck out 3.
Junior Dalton Hoover led the Mustangs with 2 hits, stole a base, and drove in 2 runs. Junior Keegan Schmitt was 1 for 3, including a double and 1 RBI. Sophomore Korver Hupke went 1 for 3, scoring a run. Freshman Trey Weber added a hit, stole a base, and scored a run. Freshman Drew Beatty went 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CP-U 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Indee 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3
Game 2
This was a 10-inning affair, and an outstanding pitching performance from junior Marcus Beatty, who shut out the Stormin’ Pointers for 8.2 innings, before giving up a home run. Beatty scattered just 4 hits in this span and struck out 5 batters.
Beatty would redeem himself in the bottom of the ninth when he would launch a home run of his own to deep left center to tie this game up. Sophomore Keegan Palmer would get the game winner in the 10th inning with a single to left, and the Mustangs would squeak out a 2-1 win.
Marcus Beatty was 1 for 4 with a solo shot and stole a base. Sophomore Mitch Johnson was 1 for 2, while Hupke went 1 for 3. Dalton Hoover continues to hit the ball, going 1 for 4. And the hero of the night, Keegan Palmer, was 2 for 4 with the game-winning RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 T
CP-U 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
The Mustangs will host South Tama (8-16) on Monday night. They will travel to Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (23-7) on Tuesday night.