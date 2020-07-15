WAVERLY – The Mustangs traveled to Waverly and played at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field on the campus of Wartburg College. The ninth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks (12-4) were the opponent on Monday night and the Mustangs came away with a sweep, winning 12-7 and 17-7.
Another two big wins for The Mustangs, who are quietly having a great year. Independence improves to 16-7 on the year. Stats were not readily available come press time.
Vs. South Tama
TAMA – After a lengthy rain delay, the Mustangs played two games against South Tama that ended well after midnight last Thursday night.
In the first game, the Mustangs came out swinging, and quickly the score was 2-0. After the Trojans added a run in the bottom of the first, the score didn’t change until Indee scored 2 more in the top of the fourth to make it a 4-1 game. South Tama added another run in the bottom of the fifth, and the Mustangs matched it with one of their own in the top of the sixth to take a 5-2 lead when the Trojans came to bat in the sixth.
That’s when things went awry for the Mustangs. South Tama plated 4 runs with help from a lot of free passes, and Indee loses this one late, 6-5.
Sophomore pitcher Marcus Beatty went five innings, giving up 2 runs on 7 hits, walking 5 and striking out 5. Junior Josh Struve relieved Beatty in the sixth and gave up 3 runs on 2 hits, but walked 3, which was crucial in the outcome. Sophomore Jake Sidle came in and pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out 2 and not allowing a hit.
Freshman first baseman Korver Hupke had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, including a double and knocking in 2 runs. Senior Logan Schmitt was 2 for 4 and sophomore catcher Keegan Schmitt added 2 hits, including a double and 1 RBI (runs batted in). Sophomore rightfielder Dalton Hoover had a single and an RBI.
In the nightcap, the bats were alive for both teams and, by the time this one was over, the Mustangs squeaked out a 9-8 victory. This one was 9-1 in favor of the Mustangs in the fifth inning when a big inning for the Trojans scored 5 runs to make this a 9-6 game. Two more in the sixth from the Trojans closed this to within one run.
The Mustangs have struggled closing games and giving up big innings all year. But with that said, they have won most of them. In this case, the Trojans came back and made it a game, but Indee won this one, 9-8.
Sophomore Teegan McEnany got the win, going 4 and 1/3 innings, giving up 5 earned runs on 5 hits and walking 4. McEnany struck out 7.
Marcus Beatty added to his state-leading hits total with 4 more hits in 5 at-bats, including a home run. Beatty knocked in 3 runs and stole 2 bases. Keegan Schmitt was 3 for 5 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI. Senior three-bagger Kaine Millard was 2 for 4, while Hupke also added 2 hits and an RBI. Hoover and Lamphier also had a hit, and Lamphier stole 2 bases.
Vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs were back home on Friday night with a makeup twin bill against Vinton-Shellsburg. Indee scored 12 runs in each game, winning both games, 12-2 and 12-8.
Eighth grader Drew Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs, getting the win, allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs, while striking out 3. Sidles came in in relief and went 2 innings, striking out 3 while giving up no hits.
Marcus Beatty was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and stole 2 bases. McEnany was 2 for 3 and Hoover was 2 for 3. Hupke added a hit in 3 at-bats, and Sidles was 1 for 3. Lamphier was 1 for 1 with 2 walks.
“We will take a win any way we can get it,” said Head Coach Matt Miller. “After a late night/early morning at South Tama, our boys were tired, but we must do a better job staying locked in for seven innings and we MUST pitch to contact on the mound.”
In the second game, Marcus Beatty added to his state-leading hits total (39), with 2 more hits, including a triple. Beatty also stole 3 bases. He in sixth best in the state of Iowa in batting average, at .574. He’s also in 5th in stolen bases with 28.
Hupke was 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI. Freshman second baseman Mitch Johnson had 2 hits and knocked in a run. Lamphier was 2 for 4. Millard and the Schmitt brothers added a hit apiece.
Coach Miller concluded, “We have a big week ahead to prepare for the postseason.”
Next Up
The Mustangs will finish their regular season tonight when they travel to Clear Creek Amana for two games. Postseason regional play begins Friday when the Mustangs will host Benton Community. Game starts at 7 p.m.