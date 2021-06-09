INDEPENDENCE — Friday, June 04, 2021: The Decorah Vikings brought their undefeated team to Kegler Field on Friday night and left undefeated no more as the Mustangs added two losses to their resume.
GAME 1: The Mustangs would use a big second inning to take a 5-2 lead and added to it with 2 more in the fourth and hold on for an 8-7 win.
Sophomore Ace, Korver Hupke went 6 innings scattering 5 hits, giving up 5 runs (4 earned) and striking out 4 enroute to the win. Hupke was strong for 5 innings but started fading in the sixth. Junior Jake Sidles took over in the seventh and got the save.
Junior shortstop, Marcus Beatty was 1 for 2 with 2 walks and a stolen base, scoring a run. Junior left fielder Teegan McEnany had a run batted in and scored a run. Sophomore second baseman, Mitch Johnson went 1 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Junior backstop, Keegan Schmitt added 2 hits, including a double and knocked in 2 runs. Freshman third baseman, Trey Weber was 2 for 2, including a triple and scored twice. Freshman Drew Beatty went 1 for 4 and a run scored. Senior center fielder, Ryan Bowers was 1 for 2 and stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Decorah 2 0 1 0 0 2 2 7
Indee 1 4 1 2 0 0 0 8
GAME 2: The second game of the night was all Mustangs as they handle the Vikings 12-1. Indee was led by Keegan Schmitt’s 2nd Homerun of the year and Freshman Drew Beatty scattered just two hits over 4 innings, striking out 4, but walked 5. Sophomore Keegan Palmer went 1 inning and gave up one hit, striking out 1.
At the plate for the Mustangs, Marcus Beatty was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI. Weber was 1 for 1 with an RBI. Hupke added a double, while Johnson was 1 for 1 and scored twice. Schmitt had two RBI on his bomb, while Junior right fielder Dalton Hoover went 1 for 2 with 2 RBI and scored a run. Drew Beatty added a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Decorah 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Indee 3 0 1 8 0 0 0 12
INDEPENDENCE — Monday, June 07, 2021
The Class 3A, No. 1-ranked team in the state was in town on Monday night. Marion brought a 9-1 record to Kegler Field to take on the Class 3A, No 6-ranked Mustangs.
GAME 1: Indee played hard and a 3-run bomb by Marcus Beatty in the fourth inning, made this a 1 run game, 7-6. But the Marion team added another run in the fifth and sixth innings to win this one, 9-6.
Sophomore Mitch Johnson was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 3.1 innings giving up 7 runs (6 earned) on 11 hits, striking out 2. Sophomore Keegan Palmer would relieve Johnson in the fourth, going 3.2 innings and striking out 3.
Marcus Beatty was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI’s including a moonshot just right of the scoreboard. Hupke had a single and an RBI, while Johnson went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Schmitt was 2 for 3 and scored a run. Hoover had a 2 run double and stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Marion 1 0 2 4 1 1 0 9
Indee 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 6
GAME 2: The nightcap was a pitching duel as the Mustangs saw Iowa commit, Myles Davis, and Indee countered with senior Josh Struve.
Struve would go 5 innings and give up 9 hits, but only 2 runs, striking out 2. Sidles relieved Struve in the sixth and would finish it off with 5 strike outs.
Indee did a pretty good job against Davis, as the Mustangs would collect four walks and a hit. They had their chances early but couldn’t collect a big hit when they needed it and the Mustangs would go down, 3-0.
Marcus Beatty was 1 for 3 and stole a base. Schmitt was 1 for 3, while Hoover added a single. Palmer went 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Marion 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Mustangs fall to 9-4 on the season and will be on the road to face the winless Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings on Thursday for two games.