Game 1 vs. Ed-Co
JESUP – The annual Jesup Softball Invitational took place June 11 and 12, and the Mustangs are starting to put things together, posting an impressive fourth-place finish.
It was first round action bright and early on Friday morning, and the Mustangs took a little time to wake up for the 9 a.m. start. Indee trailed 3-2 after the first inning, which resulted from 2 Mustangs errors. Coach Jordan Picher had a little heart-to-heart with the girls between innings to wake them up and get them focused. The pep talk worked, as the Mustangs would buckle down defensively, and starting pitcher Allison Kleve (a freshman) was cruising, recording 6 strikeouts through 3 innings of work. All 3 first inning runs Allison gave up were unearned.
Indee would add another run in the fourth inning to tie the score at 3 when junior backstop Addi Bailey singled for 1 of her 4 hits in the game, and came around to score on a single by Allison Kleve.
The Mustangs added 1 more run in the fifth inning on a single by eighth-grader Jordin Derr and another single by Addi Bailey. The Mustangs led 4-3 after 5 innings.
Indee added 2 insurance runs in the seventh inning when eighth-grade centerfielder Bella Louvar singled, followed by a Dakota Whitman (sophomore) walk, and the fourth hit of the day for Addi Bailey brought both runners in.
Junior Shanna Kleve came on in relief in the fourth inning and pitched terrifically, giving up only 3 hits, striking out 7 in four innings of work.
Offensive star of the game goes to Addi Bailey with 4 hits, going 4 for 4 and driving in 4 runs. Bella Louvar was 2 for 4, scoring 1 run. Whitman drew 2 walks, stole a base, and scored twice. Derr was 2 for 3 with a double, stole a base, and knocked in 1 run. Allison Kleve drove in a run with 1 hit. Another eighth-grade superstar, one of many for the Mustangs, was 1 for 3. Jorgie Wendling (eighth-grader) pinch ran and had 2 big stolen bases and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 6
Ed-Co 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Game 2 vs. Jesup
Game of the day went to Independence vs. Jesup in the quarterfinals, played Friday afternoon. This game was tied going into the seventh inning which was a big one offensively and defensively for the Mustangs, who won 6-4.
The Mustangs have scored in the first inning in 10 games this year, and they plated 3 runs on Jesup on 6 singles. Bella Louvar started the game with a single, followed by another single from Dakota Whitman. Jordin Derr promptly singled, bringing in Louvar, and Addi Bailey stayed hot with a single. Sophomore three-bagger Rachel Eddy followed with an RBI single of her own, and Allison Kleve singled, driving in Bailey. It was 3-1 after one inning.
The J-Hawks would tie the score in the third inning on 2 singles and an error, and the score was 3-3 after three innings.
In the fourth inning, the Mustangs would re-take the lead when Allison Kleve led off with a single and with 1 out. Sophomore rightfielder Natalie Doyle singled on the first pitch she saw, moving Kleve to second. Bella Louvar then singled, loading the bases with only 1 out. Whitman took the first pitch right back up the middle for an RBI single to give the Mustangs the lead, 4-3.
Shanna Kleve was relieved by sister Allison in the fifth inning and, after getting the first batter out on a fly ball, she walked the next 3 batters. Then Allison was relieved by Bella Louvar, who walked in a run, tying the score at 4. Louvar buckled down and retired the next 2 batters on strikeouts.
This game would go to the seventh all knotted up at 4. In the top half of the inning, Derr would single to lead it off, followed by a walk from Bailey. Senior Brooke Beatty then singled, bringing in the tie-breaking run. Eddy singled to drive in another run. The Mustangs led 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh.
This game would get a little hairy as Jesup would load the bases with no outs. Shanna Kleve would come back into the ball game and get an infield flyout, then a popup to first, followed by a comebacker to the pitcher and Kleve would throw her out for the Mustang win, 6-4.
So, Shanna Kleve gets the win AND the save for the Mustangs. Shanna pitched great, going 5 innings total, giving up 5 hits and 1 earned run, striking out 5. Bella Louvar was pretty good too, giving up no hits with 2 strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
Bella Louvar was 3 for 4 and scored 1 run as the Mustangs’ leadoff hitter. Whitman had two singles, driving in a run, while Derr had 2 singles, scored twice, and had 1 RBI. Bailey added 2 hits, and Beatty went 1 for 3. Eddy singled twice and knocked in 2 runs, while Allison Kleve added 2 hits, including a double and an RBI. Doyle went 1 for 3. Base running specialist Jorgie Wendling scored twice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 6
Jesup 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 4
Game 3 vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Saturday morning the Mustangs got a wakeup call courtesy of Class 5A’s No. 14 Dubuque Hempstead (11-3).
I’ve said this before…the Mustangs are young and inexperienced, but as they gain experience, they will not be intimidated by anyone, including a 5A, No.14-ranked team. This was a great game. Allison Kleve would be on the mound for the Mustangs, and started strong, retiring the first 6 batters.
The Mustangs would strike first with 2 runs in the third on a Bella Louvar hit-by-pitch, then a single from Whitman. Derr would pop out, and Beatty followed with a 2-run double, scoring Louvar and Whitman. The Mustangs led 2-0 early.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Mustangs of Dubuque Hempstead would add a run on a homerun to left off the bat of Olivia Francois to make this a 2-1 game after 3 innings.
Dubuque Hempstead would add 3 runs in the fourth inning on 4 singles and a hit-by-pitch. It was 4-2 Dubuque Hempstead after 5 innings. In the sixth, Dubuque Hempstead added 4 more to put this game away, winning by a score of 8-2.
Sophomore Marleigh Louvar would get some time in the circle for the Mustangs. This is Louvar’s first game since May 24.
Whitman went 2 for 3, and Beatty added a 2-run double. Eddy singled, going 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Dubuque Hempstead 0 0 1 3 0 4 0 8
Game 4 vs. Center Point-Urbana
Indee would play for third place, and the opponent was a common one in Center Point-Urbana. The Mustangs would muster 5 hits, all singles, and lose this game, 3-0. The Mustangs would finish fourth overall. Outstanding work by the Indee girls.
Whitman was 1 for 3, while Derr was 1 for 3. Beatty went 1 for 3, and Eddy added a hit in 3 at-bats. Freshman Leah House was 1 for 1.
Shanna Kleve was outstanding, going 3.1 innings, only allowing 1 hit, and striking out 2.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CP-U 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3
The Mustangs were back at it on Monday night, hosting the Maquoketa Cardinals (6-8) in WaMaC interleague play. Stats and scores were not readily available come press time. Look for these games and the South Tama game in Saturday’s paper.