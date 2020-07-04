TAMA – The Mustang softball team took out their frustrations on South Tama Wednesday night, scoring 22 runs in two games.
Indee had solid pitching from the Kleve sisters, with Shanna winning the first game and younger sister Allison getting the “W” in the second.
In game one, the Mustangs couldn’t really get on track offensively and this game was tied 4-4 going into the seventh inning. In the seventh a Marleigh Louvar walk and an error on South Tama’s third baseman put Indee in position to score quickly. After a pop up out, sophomore Shanna Kleve drilled a base hit to score Louvar and the Mustangs re-took the lead, 5-4. Another pop up out and Mary Puffett came to the plate and promptly lined a base hit up the middle to score 2 runs. And this is how it ended, 7-4.
Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, giving up 6 hits and striking out 6 over 7 innings, getting the win.
Freshman leftfielder Dakota Whitman was 1 for 5 for the game, but had 2 hits negated by stepping out of the batters box. Senior three-bagger Mary Puffett had one hit in 3 at-bats, a big two-out single in the seventh driving in 2 runs. Senior first baseman Allie Jo Zieser went 2 for 5, including a double and knocked in one. Senior backstop Kenzie Fischels went 1 for 3 with a walk. Eighth grader Havanna Griffith added a hit in 4 at-bats. And freshman shortstop Marleigh Louvar contributed with a hit and a walk. Kleve was 1 for 2 with a go-ahead single in the seventh inning.
“In game one, we couldn’t make the adjustments offensively,” Head Coach Jordon Pilcher said. “We popped the ball up a lot and didn’t give ourselves a chance to get on.”
Game two saw the Mustangs jump all over South Tama’s Ashlynn Ellenbecker, with 9 runs in the first inning on 8 hits.
This was a confidence builder for this young team. Everyone got involved in the hit parade and Indee wins this one, 15-3.
Allison Kleve was toeing the rubber for the Mustangs in game two and, overall, pitched a great game. Kleve got herself in a jam in the first inning, walking 3 batters, but worked her way out of it, only giving up 1 run. In the second inning, the young pitcher gave up 4 singles, but battled back and got out of the inning with a huge strikeout, only giving up 2 runs. After that, she was terrific, only giving up one hit the rest of the way.
“She (Kleve) pitched very well.” added Coach Pilcher, “She is starting to settle in and it was great to see her get a win on the mound.”
Mary Puffett went 4 for 4, raising her batting average 63 points on the night (.307). Puffett had a double and 2 RBI, scoring 3 times. All-stater Allie Jo Zieser stayed hot, adding 3 hits in as many at-bats, knocking in 2 runs and scoring twice. Kenzie Fischels went 2 for 3 with a walk and 2 RBI. Fischels also scored 2 runs. Havanna Griffith had 2 hits, including a double, and had 2 RBI. Marleigh Louvar had a hit and an RBI and scored a run. Dakota Whitman went 1 for 4 and knocked in a run.
“We finally made adjustments (in game two) and played small ball,” Coach Pilcher said. “We were aggressive on the bases and made them make mistakes.”
Indee raised their overall record to 6-9 on the season. Next up for the Mustangs, Solon came to town on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time.
They will travel to Jesup next Tuesday with a matchup against fourth-ranked Jesup.