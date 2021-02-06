INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs got back in the win column on Tuesday night with a convincing victory over the Benton Community Bobcats (0-16), 56-39.
The Mustangs were in a (bob)cat fight in the first half as this game stayed close. Mustangs trailed by 3 at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take the lead, 28-24 at the half.
The Mustangs came out in the third quarter and announced their presence with authority, outscoring the Bobcats, 19-10 and taking a commanding 47-34 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
“We really took their hopes away in the third quarter,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “and did it all with Sawyer Wendling on the bench for most of the night in foul trouble.”
The Mustangs would coast in the fourth quarter and raise their over-all record to 7-8 on the season.
“We only beat them by five in the first meeting,” added Coach Beatty, “so to win by 17 was a good tell of how well we’ve improved and played.”
Coach Beatty also recognized the efforts of a few of his players. Junior Keegan Schmitt, making the most of his opportunities, scored a team high 11 points and had 7 rebounds and 3 steals. The coach also acknowledged the play of senior Tyler Osborne, stating his play helped a ton. Osborne had 5 points.
Junior Daniel Brock had 9 points, while junior Michael Kascel had 8 points and 11 rebounds. Coach Beatty added that Kascel was great on the glass. Senior Kobe Beatty dropped in 7 points and added 3 rebounds and 4 assists.
Junior Sawyer Wendling added 4 points but was in foul trouble most of the night. Senior Bryce Weber with a nifty move to the basket late in the game, scored 2 points and senior Jesse Ludwig contributed with 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Benton 13 11 10 5 39
Independence 10 18 19 9 56
“Solid Sweep of Benton this season,” said Beatty, “not sure the last time it has happened, if ever.”
The Mustangs game at Williamsburg (snowed out on Friday) has been rescheduled for today. Varsity game starts at 5pm. Check out next Wednesday’s paper for the stats and analysis. Next Tuesday the boys will travel to South Tama (1-11).