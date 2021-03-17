INDEPENDENCE – Two Independence Mustangs have been selected to play in the WaMaC Senior Shootout that will be played on March 19th at Benton Community High School.
Seniors Koby Beatty and Cameron Ridder will represent the Independence Mustangs on ‘Team Wapsi’.
When selecting players, coaches are asked to nominate players who met the following criteria:
Must be a senior
Must be a quality athlete and individual
Must be eligible by your school policy
Team Wapsi = Away Game Jersey (dark)
Jack Gehling — Beckman
Mason White — Beckman
Koby Beatty — Indee
Cam Ridder — Indee
Caiden Atienza — Maquoketa
Brady Digmann — Maquoketa
Gage Franck — Marion
Garret Wagner — Marion
Eric Salow — West Delaware
Team Cedar = Home Game Jersey (white)
Trey Johannes — CPU
Joey Metzen — CPU
Eli Keahna — South Tama
CJ Rickels — Vinton-Shellsburg
Ethan Rollinger — Vinton-Shellsburg
John Steinmetz — Williamsburg
Levi Weldon — Williamsburg
Girls are scheduled to start at 5:30 pm, Boys will be at 7:00 pm.