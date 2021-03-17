Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Two Independence Mustangs have been selected to play in the WaMaC Senior Shootout that will be played on March 19th at Benton Community High School.

Seniors Koby Beatty and Cameron Ridder will represent the Independence Mustangs on ‘Team Wapsi’.

When selecting players, coaches are asked to nominate players who met the following criteria:

Must be a senior

Must be a quality athlete and individual

Must be eligible by your school policy

Team Wapsi = Away Game Jersey (dark)

Jack Gehling — Beckman

Mason White — Beckman

Koby Beatty — Indee

Cam Ridder — Indee

Caiden Atienza — Maquoketa

Brady Digmann — Maquoketa

Gage Franck — Marion

Garret Wagner — Marion

Eric Salow — West Delaware

Team Cedar = Home Game Jersey (white)

Trey Johannes — CPU

Joey Metzen — CPU

Eli Keahna — South Tama

CJ Rickels — Vinton-Shellsburg

Ethan Rollinger — Vinton-Shellsburg

John Steinmetz — Williamsburg

Levi Weldon — Williamsburg

Girls are scheduled to start at 5:30 pm, Boys will be at 7:00 pm.

