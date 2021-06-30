After getting upset at home last Thursday, the Mustangs took out their frustrations at Dyersville Beckman-Catholic on Monday night, sweeping the IHSBCA’s Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Blazers, 9-8 and 11-5.
INDEPENDENCE – The Williamsburg Raiders were in town on Thursday, June 24, for a conference tilt and a battle for the rights of first place in the WaMaC-West standings.
After all was said and done, the Raiders made the long drive home happy, sitting atop the WaMaC-West with a sweep of the Mustangs.
Game 1
Sophomore Korver Hupke was on the mound for the Mustangs in the first contest of the night. Hupke went 3.1 innings, scattering 5 hits, striking out 2, and walking 2. He gave up 2 earned runs. Not a bad outing for the star pitcher, but the offense couldn’t give him any help. Williamsburg’s sophomore pitcher, Trey O’Neil, outdueled Hupke and went the distance, giving up just 6 hits and 1 run (none earned), striking out 5 Mustangs in a 6-1 win.
Sophomore shortstop Mitchell Johnson stays hot at the plate, going 2 for 3. Junior right fielder Dalton Hoover has been hitting well, not to mention the great defense he has been playing. Hoover went 2 for 3 in the first game. Freshman Drew Beatty had a hit in 3 at-bats, and older brother Marcus Beatty went 1 for 1 with 2 walks. Hupke had the lone RBI on a sacrifice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Williamsburg 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 6
Independence 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Game 2
In the nightcap, the Mustangs would strike first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first, but Williamsburg came right back in the top half of the second inning to tie it up. This game would go extras tied at 3, and the Raiders would add 2 runs in their at-bat in the eighth inning and hold the Mustangs to win 5-3.
Junior Teegan McEnany took the ball for the Mustangs, pitching well and only giving up 4 hits in 4 innings, striking out 7 Raiders, walking 3, and allowing 3 earned runs.
Offensively, the Mustangs continue to struggle to hit, mustering only 5 total hits, but drew 6 walks and 5 hit-by-pitch. Marcus Beatty was 1 for 2 with a run scored and a stolen base. McEnany went 1 for 4 with a run scored. Johnson added a hit in 2 at-bats and drove in a run, scored a run, and was hit-by-pitch twice. Freshman Trey Weber had a hit in 4 at-bats, knocking in a run. Senior Josh Struve had a stolen base, as well as junior Jackson Toale with one stolen base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Williamsburg 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 5
Independence 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3
Vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic
DYERSVILLE – Class 2A’s third-ranked (IHSBCA) Beckman Catholic hosted the Independence Mustangs on Monday night for two games. The Mustangs’ bats seem to come alive on the road this season, and this series was no different as the Mustangs scored a ton of runs against one of the best teams in the state.
Game 1
This was a slugfest, and a ton of runs were scored by both teams, but in the end the Mustangs would prevail, 9-8.
The defense let the pitching down with 4 errors, and sophomore Mitch Johnson would start the game for the Mustangs and scatter 6 hits over 5 innings, giving up 6 runs, but only 1 of them was earned. Junior Marcus Beatty came on in relief and got the win for the Mustangs, and sophomore Keegan Palmer would finish it off and get the save.
Marcus Beatty-Jr SS 0-5 RBI
Teegan McEnany-Jr LF 2-4 RBI RUN HBP
Keegan Schmitt-Jr C 2-4 2RUNS
Mitch Johnson-So P 1-3 double RBI 2RUNS BB
Korver Hupke-So 1B 2-3 3RBI RUN BB
Trey Weber-Fr 2B 1-4 RBI RUN SB
Drew Beatty-Fr DH 1-4
Ryan Bowers-Sr CF 0-0
Keegan Palmer-So 3B 1-2 2RBI SAC HBP
Dalton Hoover-Jr RF 1-3 double 2RUNS BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 0 0 4 1 3 1 0 9
Beckman Catholic 0 1 5 0 0 2 0 8
Game 2
This was a closely contested game throughout, but the Mustangs put it away with a big seventh inning, scoring 5 runs, and winning, 11-5.
Freshman Drew Beatty took the ball for the Mustangs, giving up only 3 earned runs on 6 hits over 3 innings of work, striking out 1. Hupke would relieve Beatty in the fourth inning, scattering 6 hits over 2.1 innings of work, striking out 3, and giving up 2 earned runs. Keegan Palmer went 1.2 innings, giving up just 1 hit, and got the save.
Marcus Beatty-Jr CF 2-5 double RUN 2SB
Teegan McEnany-Jr LF 1-2 2RUNS SB 3BB
Keegan Schmitt-Jr C 3-4 2RBI 2RUNS BB SB
Mitch Johnson-So SS 1-4 2RBI RUN SAC
Korver Hupke-So 1B 2-3 double 3RBI SAC BB
Trey Weber-Fr 2B 0-3 RUN SB 2BB
Drew Beatty-Fr P 1-2 double 2RUNS 2BB
Dalton Hoover-Jr RF 1-3 double 2RBI RUN SAC
Keegan Palmer-So 3B 0-3 RUN RBI HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 2 0 1 1 0 2 5 11
Beckman Catholic 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 5
The Mustangs move to 17-11 on the season and are 12-2 on the road. The boys will be back at home on Kegler Field on Thursday for two games with Center Point-Urbana (11-11).