INDEPENDENCE — On a night with the wind blowing out to straight center, the Mustangs took advantage and used four homeruns in game one to propel them to a come-from-behind win over South Tama (8-17).
It was a slow start for the Mustangs, who fell behind early and trailed the first game 8-3. In the first inning, the Trojans scored first with two runs, but a Keegan Schmitt home run in the bottom of the first inning put the Mustangs ahead briefly. A six-run 2nd-inning gave the Trojans a big lead and ended the day of starting pitcher Mitch Johnson. Josh Struve came on in relief and was outstanding, going 5 strong innings and keeping the Trojans at bay until the Mustangs bats could catch up. And catch up they did, using the long ball to get back in the game.
Schmitt hit two home runs in the game and now has 6 on the season. Korver Hupke hit a bomb to left field that I don’t think has landed yet. And a three-run wall-scrapper to right field from Dalton Hoover put the Mustangs ahead to stay. This was Hoover’s first career home run.
In the nightcap the Mustangs bats stayed hot, winning 10-0, and Korver Hupke stayed hot adding 3 more hits to his 3-hit performance in game one. One of those hits was another rocket over the left center field fence to give him 5 home runs this year. Hupke is quietly having a great year both pitching and hitting. The talented sophomore is batting over .360 for the season and leads the team with 7 wins.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
The win in the first game of the night, was the 230th career win for Head Coach Matt Miller, who was also recognized between games for being named Teacher of the Year by the Independence Community.
The Mustangs will be very busy this week, starting Tuesday night when they travel to Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (23-9). Then the Mustangs will host West Delaware (14-16) for a pair on Thursday night at Kegler Field, before hitting the road again on Friday when the travel to Class 3A, No. 4-ranked Gilbert (18-7) for two games. And they will end their busy week with another road game to Nevada (2-19) on Saturday afternoon (1pm).