INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Volleyball team has a lot returning from a team that went 29-12 last season and tied for the WaMaC West title. Departing from last year are Allie Jo Zieser and Alaina Butters, so this should be an experienced team.
The Mustangs will start the season ranked 13th in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).
The Mustangs return five starters from 2019, starting with senior Reese Martin. A 5’11” middle hitter who was first team all-conference/all-region in 2019, Martin had 301 kills last season, which was tops on the team. Senior Brooke Beatty returns as libero. She was first team all-conference and led the Mustangs with 468 digs and 44 aces. Junior Elle Greiner will be back as a second team all-conference setter. Greiner had 871 assists and 42 aces. Senior Grace Bohlken is a 5’8” outside hitter and was honorable mention all-conference a year ago. Bohlken had 171 kills and 329 digs. Junior outside hitter, Alexis Hearn returns this year and looks to improve on her 216 kills from 2019. Hearn was also second on the team in blocks with 46.
Returning letter winners who look to get more court time this season are Hannah Johnson, a 5’6” senior, right side hitter; Shanna Kleve, a 5’7” junior, middle hitter; Kate Crawford, a 5’6” senior, defensive specialist; and Shalaya Armstead, a 5’6” senior, setter/right side hitter.
According to Head Coach Joe Schmitz, the Mustangs have promising newcomers, including 5’6” junior right side hitter Brynn Martinson, and 5’10” sophomore middle hitter, Madyson Ristvedt. Also mentioned was Dakota Whitman, a 5’5” sophomore, defensive specialist.
“I feel we’re going to be very athletic and fun to watch,” said Schmitz. “Great group of girls who get along well with each other.”
Schmitz emphasized, “We have a very challenging beginning of the season with our schedule. We host West Delaware, Western Dubuque, and Dyersville Beckman on August 27 in a quad. We have to be ready right from the very first match.”
Another concern of Coach Schmitz is size. “We’re not real tall. I do worry about blocking. We need to improve our blocking skills.”
The WaMaC is always challenging, and the Mustangs will get tested right away with West Delaware, who is always very tough. Dyersville Beckman advanced to the state tournament a year ago. Center Point-Urbana and Clear Creek-Amana will both be tough matches in conference play.
“We are excited to get our season going! It has been a very uncertain time as we all learn to deal with COVID-19,” said Schmitz. “Our team has a lot of experience and talent returning. We have had a good summer of preparation. We are all hopeful that we can get our season in.”
Schmitz is in his 11th year as the Mustangs’ skipper. His assistant coaches include Jess Conklin, varsity assistant; Allie Sorg, junior varsity; Nicci Roberts, sophomores; and Alyssa Larson, Freshmen.