stang volleyball team has had a great season so far, and its hard work has been recognized. Seven Independence girls have landed on the West Division All WaMaC volleyball teams.
Mustang senior Reese Martin was named West Division Player of the Year.
WEST Division All WaMaC Volleyball Team
First Team
*Reese Martin 12 Independence
*Elle Greiner 11 Independence
*Calia Clubb 11 Clear Creek-Amana
Brooke Beatty 12 Independence
Hailey Pollock 12 Clear Creek-Amana
Gracie Ehret 12 Williamsburg
Jesse Julius 10 Williamsburg
Brynn Patterson 11 Vinton-Shellsburg
*Denotes unanimous selection (first team only)
Second Team
Grace Bohlken 12 Independence
Lexi Hearn 11 Independence
Lauren Riggle 12 Clear Creek-Amana
Erin Francis 12 Williamsburg
Grace Embretson 11 Benton Community
Emma Porter 12 Center Point-Urbana
Sophie Gaffney 11 Center Point-Urbana
Kate Hyland 11 Vinton-Shellsburg
WaMaC Recognition
Caitlyn Kieper 12 Benton Community
Addison Phillips 10 Benton Community
Claire Neighbor 12 Center Point-Urbana
Katie Droste 12 Center Point-Urbana
Morgan Etscheidt 11 Clear Creek-Amana
Meg Berkland 09 Clear Creek-Amana
Hannah Johnson 12 Independence
Shanna Kleve 11 Independence
Gwen Upah 12 South Tama
Gracie Vest 11 South Tama
Kayla Griffith 12 Vinton-Shellsburg
Samantha Walton 11 Vinton-Shellsburg
Savanna Busch 12 Williamsburg
Mia Brecht 11 Williamsburg
West Standings
Independence 6-0 23-7
Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 25-6
Williamsburg 4-2 16-15
Center Point-Urbana 3-3 11-17
Vinton-Shellsburg 2-4 15-22
Benton Community 1-5 9-23
South Tama 0-6 7-18
West Divisional Player of the Year
Reese Martin 12 Independence