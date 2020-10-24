Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee volleyball Reese Martin 102420

Senior Reese Martin was selected unanamous first team all-conference and WaMaC-West Player of the Year.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

stang volleyball team has had a great season so far, and its hard work has been recognized. Seven Independence girls have landed on the West Division All WaMaC volleyball teams.  

Mustang senior Reese Martin was named West Division Player of the Year.  

WEST Division All WaMaC Volleyball Team

First Team

*Reese Martin 12 Independence

*Elle Greiner 11 Independence

*Calia Clubb 11 Clear Creek-Amana

Brooke Beatty 12 Independence

Hailey Pollock 12 Clear Creek-Amana

Gracie Ehret 12 Williamsburg

Jesse Julius 10 Williamsburg

Brynn Patterson 11 Vinton-Shellsburg

*Denotes unanimous selection (first team only)

Second Team

Grace Bohlken 12 Independence

Lexi Hearn 11 Independence

Lauren Riggle 12 Clear Creek-Amana

Erin Francis 12 Williamsburg

Grace Embretson 11 Benton Community

Emma Porter 12 Center Point-Urbana

Sophie Gaffney 11 Center Point-Urbana

Kate Hyland 11 Vinton-Shellsburg

WaMaC Recognition

Caitlyn Kieper 12 Benton Community

Addison Phillips 10 Benton Community

Claire Neighbor 12 Center Point-Urbana

Katie Droste 12 Center Point-Urbana

Morgan Etscheidt 11 Clear Creek-Amana

Meg Berkland 09 Clear Creek-Amana

Hannah Johnson 12 Independence

Shanna Kleve 11 Independence

Gwen Upah 12 South Tama

Gracie Vest 11 South Tama

Kayla Griffith 12 Vinton-Shellsburg

Samantha Walton 11 Vinton-Shellsburg

Savanna Busch 12 Williamsburg

Mia Brecht 11 Williamsburg

West Standings

Independence 6-0 23-7

Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 25-6

Williamsburg 4-2 16-15

Center Point-Urbana 3-3 11-17

Vinton-Shellsburg 2-4 15-22

Benton Community 1-5 9-23

South Tama 0-6 7-18

West Divisional Player of the Year

Reese Martin 12 Independence