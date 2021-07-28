INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang baseball team finished its season last week and was honored for the members’ efforts when the WaMaC Conference announced the all-conference teams this week. The Mustangs put three players on the first team, tying for the most by any team.
Junior Catcher Keegan Schmitt was a unanimous selection first teamer. Schmitt was third in the WaMaC-West with a .444 average and led the West with 36 conference hits. His three home runs also led the West, tied with teammate Korver Hupke. Schmitt was second in the West in RBI with 24, and led the West with 51 total bases.
Junior shortstop Mitchell Johnson was also a first team selection, hitting at a .425 clip in conference games. Johnson scored 25 runs, which was third most in the West. Johnson was fourth best in the West with 31 hits, and sits fourth in RBI with 22. Johnson hit 2 home runs (fourth best), and had 45 total bases, which was good for third most. Johnson was second in the West with 8 bruises, getting hit by pitch 8 times.
Also on the first team-West is Independence junior outfielder Teegan McEnany. McEnany batted.358 in the conference and led the West with 29 runs scored. McEnany was fifth in hits with 29, while stealing 15 bases. Teegan was also a pitcher, and was 2-2 on the year with a 2.84 ERA in the WaMaC. He was third in the West in strikeouts with 37.
Landing on the second team WaMaC-West is senior Josh Struve, sophomore Korver Hupke, and junior Marcus Beatty.
Josh Struve led the WaMaC-West in games played with 11, and Struve posted a 1.87 ERA that was good enough for third best in the West. Struve was fourth in the West in WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) with a 1.25. Struve struck out 36 batters in just 33 innings pitched.
Korver Hupke had a .373 average in the WaMaC, while hitting 3 home runs to tie for the lead in the West. Hupke also led the WaMaC-West in RBI with 25, and sacrifices with 6. He had 42 total bases, which was good for fourth best in the West.
Marcus Beatty batted .308 in the WaMaC and was third in the West in walks with 15. Beatty scored 21 runs, and was tied for fourth in the West with 2 home runs. He also led the entire WaMaC Conference in sotlen bases with 22.Beatty had 37 total bases.
On the WaMaC recognition team, Independence had two more players honored – junior Dalton Hoover and freshman Trey Weber.
Dalton Hoover batted .310 in the WaMaC and had 22 hits, including 7 doubles and a home run. Hoover knocked in 15 runs in the WaMaC. He had 32 total bases and stole 8 bases. Hoover’s fielding was terrific, with an .839 fielding percentage, and may have led the league in diving catches (saved runs), if there was a category.
Trey Weber played in all 24 WaMaC games and batted .247. Weber had 12 RBI on 18 hits, and stole 16 bases in 16 attempts. Weber posted a .938 fielding percentage.
Senior Cade Timmerman of Benton Community was selected by the coaches as the Player of the Year.