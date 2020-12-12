CENTER POINT – The Independence Mustangs were in Center-Point on Thursday night for a CPU Quad. This is the first meet for the Mustangs in 2020 and they came away with 3 wins, by dominant fashion.
”I thought it was good to get out and finally wrestle.” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “We wrestled many different kids in the line up and the results were pretty consistent up and down our line up regardless of who was wrestling. That is a good sign for our team depth and strength early in the year.”
Match #1 Round 1
Independence defeated Center Point-Urbana 63-18
- 113 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 — Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 0:53
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Brody Berninghaus (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 0:39
- 132 — O‘Brien Brandon (Independence) over Lucas Gauger (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 2:30
- 138 — Ryan Barth (Center Point-Urbana) over Caleb Straw (Independence) Fall 2:19
- 145 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) over Dylan Griswold (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 3:36
- 152 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Will Gerhold (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 1:04
- 160 — Dalton Hoover (Independence) over Tyler Foreman (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 0:33
- 170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Collin Hoskins (Center Point-Urbana) Dec 9-6
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Dan Jouanne (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 2:57
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Henry Hingst (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 0:29
- 220 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Alex Besick (Center Point-Urbana) Fall 1:50
- 285 — Kaden Neal (Center Point-Urbana) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 0:32
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Round 2
Independence defeated East Buchanan 72-10
- 120 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Sam Cook (East Buchanan) Fall 0:59
- 126 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Colton Torres (East Buchanan) Fall 1:57
- 132 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 — Caleb Straw (Independence) over Ethan Thompson (East Buchanan) Fall 2:54
- 145 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) over Tanner Thurn (East Buchanan) Fall 1:30
- 152 — TJ Lau (East Buchanan) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Fall 3:57
- 160 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 — Justin Wood (Independence) over Nick Stahr (East Buchanan) Fall 0:44
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Bailey Thorpe (East Buchanan) Fall 0:18
- 220 — Luke Recker (East Buchanan) over Korver Hupke (Independence) Maj 14-5
- 285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Caleb Dirks (East Buchanan) Fall 1:16
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) Fall 1:36
- 113 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #3 Round 3
Independence defeated North Fayette Valley 61-15
- 126 — Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Dec 8-2
- 132 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Braeden Ellis (North Fayette Valley) Maj 13-1
- 138 — Jesse Grimes (North Fayette Valley) over Caleb Straw (Independence) Fall 4:00
- 145 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) over Brendan Wander (North Fayette Valley) Fall 0:50
- 152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Alex Streif (North Fayette Valley) Fall 0:56
- 160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Dylan Lerch (North Fayette Valley) Fall 0:59
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) Dec 5-1
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Isaiah Corbin (North Fayette Valley) Fall 2:36
- 220 — Jason Rice (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 — Jackson Blue (North Fayette Valley) over Korver Hupke (Independence) Fall 5:05
- 106 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120