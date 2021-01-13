VINTON – On Friday night, the Mustangs boys basketball team traveled to Vinton for a WaMaC Conference West battle with the Vikings of Vinton-Shellsburg (3-6).
“I told the kids the game was for something before the game started. It was for 3rd place in the WaMaC West and to get to .500 in conference play.” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “Come to find out CPU upset Williamsburg Friday night so we are currently in outright 2nd place in the WaMaC West.”
The first quarter was a evenly played match, but the Mustangs broke it wide open in the second frame, going on a 20-5 run and taking a 45-17 lead going into the half. “It wasn’t a blast type run either but, a methodical consistent run that had the Vikings frustrated,” added Coach Beatty, “We held 1st team All-Conference CJ Rickels to only 10 points on the night and was a difference in the outcome for sure. Kobe Beatty and Keegan Schmitt again teamed up to hold their best player in check.”
The Vikings didn’t fold and battled back in the third quarter, trimming the lead to 11 at the end of three. The Mustangs would hang on to a 56-50 win and stretch their current winning streak to four games. Sawyer Wendling and Michael Kascel stepped up and knocked down several free throws in key moments at the end of game. “Us rotating players Offense for Defense was again a key asset down the stretch and our kids did what they had to do to get the W,” continued Coach Beatty.
The Mustangs improve to 2-2 in the WaMaC and are now 5-3 over-all. “Great WaMaC Win on the road.” added Coach Beatty, “Vinton is commonly a tough place to play and it was no different on Friday night. Fans were back in the stands and it was a new element for our kids.”
Junior big man, Michael Kascel scored 19 points and seniors Jesse Ludwig and Kobe Beatty both added 8 points. Junior Sawyer Wendling dropped in 7, while senior Cameron Ridder had 5 points. Junior Keegan Schmitt contributed with 4 points, junior Daniel Brock had 3 points and senior Bryce Weber finishes out the scoring for the Mustangs with 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 15 20 11 10 56
Vinton-Shellsburg 12 5 18 15 50
Tremendous week for Mustangs boys program. Indee played 13 games (program wide) in 7 days and won 11 of those. The Varsity reserves played Mt. Vernon (Won) and CPU (Lost) on Saturday morning and got a split to end the week.
In closing Coach Beatty added that he thinks this is a solid start to the first 8 games and he’s happy for the kids and the fans. Coach Beatty says, “I feel our kids believe in each other, we play pretty consistent defense, and rebound at a high level so I feel we will always be in games each night we play.”
Freshman boys record: 6-2
Sophomores boys record: 3-5
Varsity Reserve record: 1-1
Vs. Marion
MARION – The Mustangs were back on the road for the third straight game on Monday night, visiting the Marion Indians (6-5).
Not an all-around good night for the Mustangs as they lose big to Marion 69-39. The Mustangs were never in this game as the Indians jumped all over the Mustangs and took a commanding 24-7 lead after the first quarter. It didn’t get much better in the second quarter and by halftime the Indians were leading 38-13.
This was just one of those games. The Mustangs couldn’t get anything going and Marion was hitting everything. Just a bad night for the Mustangs, but they move on. A good night to get a lot of kids some playing time.
”The main Difference is one team shot the ball well and the other one didn’t.” said Coach Beatty, “Piggy back that with our 19 turnovers and the inability to consistently play versus pressure defense led to the wide margin loss.”
Coach Beatty also added, “When you don’t shoot well you have to execute offensively but, we just couldn’t do that. Give Marion credit, they have some nice all around basketball players on their squad.”
Coach Beatty concluded, “Felt Bryce Weber had a solid night during his minutes played and Daniel Brock hit a few nice shots, but we just couldn’t put it all together consistently.”
The Mustangs hosted Center Point-Urbana (3-6) on Tuesday night for their 4th game in 6 days.
Not a good night of scoring for the Mustangs, but Daniel Brock led the team with 8 points. Weber added 7 points and 4 rebounds, while Wendling had 4 points. Ridder dropped in 3 points, as did Kascel. And Beatty, senior Tyler Osborne, junior Kellen Howard, Schmitt, junior Nick Homan, Ludwig and senior Koby Donley each had 2 points.
The Mustangs were 16 of 49 from the field and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 7 6 14 12 39
Marion 24 14 18 13 69
The Mustangs move their record to 5-4 on the season and will host CPU and be back on the road Friday night traveling to Benton Community (0-9).