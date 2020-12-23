INDEPENDENCE – After losing a close contest last Friday night against Williamsburg (4-3), by the score of 50-45, the Mustangs finally got in the win column by beating the Don Bosco Dons (2-6) on Monday night, 63-37.
VS. WILLIAMSBURG
The Williamsburg game was back-and-forth throughout the first half, and the Mustang defense was outstanding. Indee actually led this game at halftime by a score of 18-14.
“Defensively and rebounding, I felt we were right where we wanted to be,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty. “Holding them to 50 points was a tremendous team effort, because that team has scored 74 on Marion, 74 on Mid Prairie, 75 on Montezuma, and 68 on Benton Community.”
A strong third quarter by the Raiders put Independence in a big hole going into the fourth period, trailing 35-26. The Mustangs staged a valiant comeback, but it came up short.
“Down the stretch, I fully believe if we were in mid-season and all of our offensive and defensive sets were installed, we would have pulled this one out,” added Coach Beatty. “Give Williamsburg credit, they are athletic and made basketball plays and shots when needed in the second half.”
This was only the second game of the season. Both games they lost could have gone either way.
In closing, Coach Beatty added that shooting from the perimeter needs attention, stating, “We will have to get more guys willing to shoot the ball from the perimeter, and hope our Christmas break can get us the reps we need to get our guys shooting the ball with confidence. I have a good feeling about our defense and rebounding as the season continues, which should spark our transition opportunities.”
Senior Cameron Ridder was again solid from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers, which contributed to all his 15 points. Junior Michael Kascel had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Coach Beatty says that Kascel is a “walking double-double guy.” Senior Jessie Ludwig and junior Sawyer Wendling each scored 6 points, while junior Keegan Schmitt added 4 points.
Coach Beatty also acknowledged that Schmitt was solid on the defensive end and on the glass.
“The cerebral part of his game may be his biggest asset, as he knows where everyone else is supposed to be on both offense and defense,” concluded Coach Beatty.
1 2 3 4 T
Will 7 7 21 15 50
Indee 6 12 8 19 45
Vs. DON BOSCO
The Mustangs hosted the Dons of Don Bosco Monday night in a makeup game that was rescheduled due to COVID-19. The Dons were without two players who were out sick.
The Mustangs again started strong and jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, Independence scored 21 points to take a commanding 35-16 lead at the half.
“It was nice to see our kids execute through changing defenses and share the ball with a balanced attack,” said Coach Beatty.
The Mustangs were outscored in the third frame, 12-10, but the game was out of reach and a lot of players saw court time in the fourth quarter.
“I had given the team three goals on the night, and we accomplished all three,” added Coach Beatty. “Less than 14 turnovers, 30 rebounds or more, and to make four 6-point runs. We only had 11 TOs, got 30 rebounds, and made four 6-point runs.”
Coach Beatty acknowledged a few of his top performers on the night. Junior Daniel Brock was recognized for his perimeter shooting.
“As we continue to look for more perimeter shooting and scoring, Daniel Brock was inserted into the game shortly after Don Bosco switched to zone and played to the ability we believe he could and can,” said Coach Beatty. Brock went 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and led the team with 14 points.
“I felt Koby Beatty and Bryce Weber played their best games of the season, with both taking care of the ball and scoring 6 points each,” added Coach Beatty. “Jesse Ludwig was again solid off the bench with 8 points.”
1 2 3 4 T
Don Bosco 4 12 12 9 37
Indee 14 21 10 18 63
Junior Kellen Howard made two nice post moves while getting some minutes, and senior Jace O’Brien knocked down a three-pointer late in the contest. Great win for the kids and great to see them have some fun.
FRESHMAN BOYS DEFEAT WEST DELAWARE
The freshman boys won again over West Delaware last night to move to 3-1 on the season. They went into halftime down 14-17, and then outscored the Hawks 28-15 in the second half. High-energy, scrappy defense, and balanced scoring attack was to credit.