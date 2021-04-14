INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted a golf triangular with Dyersville Beckman and Maquoketa last Thursday, April 8. The conditions were less than ideal, with wind and rain and wet grounds, but the match must go on. Indee hacked away to a 2-point team win ,and the Mustangs’ Kellen Howard was overall medalist of the day, shooting a 40.
“Overall, pretty solid performance in still an early part of the season,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “Kellen Howard was the varsity meet medalist with a solid 40. This week, he has been very consistent, and has been swinging the club well.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that he was also happy with Alek Gruber’s performance, and says that he is improved from Tuesday’s round.
“Good to see some birdies popping up on the scorecards,” said Ruffcorn. “Now need to see less bigger digits.”
“(We) continue to get experience in with the JV group that is fairly inexperienced,” concluded Coach Ruffcorn. “Happy to see that Colin Stoner played another consistent round and didn’t have any real big scores on any holes.”
TEAM RESULTS
Indee 175
Beckman 177
Beckman JV 180
Maquoketa 190
Indee JV 238
MUSTANG SCORES
Caden Larson 46
Caleb Straw 46
Kellen Howard 40
Alek Gruber 43
Spencer Campbell 61
Sawyer Wendling 52
INDIVIDUAL MEDALISTS
Kellen Howard Indee 40
Nate Offerman Beckman 42
Caiden Atienza Maquoketa 42
Vs. South Tama
TAMA – The Mustangs were back at it Monday with a meet down at Tama-Toledo Country Club in Tama.
The Mustang team shot a combined 177 to edge out second-place Williamsburg (185).
TEAM FINAL RESULTS
Independence 177
Williamsburg 185
South Tama 22
“It was nice to get a win in some real tough wind conditions last night,” said Coach Ruffcorn, “Also, they still had a little turf damage in spots due to the derecho last fall, making some lays of the ball difficult.”
Caden Larson was the meet medalist with a 40.
“Was really pleased with Caden Larson playing consistently throughout the meet,” added Coach Ruffcorn. “Also happy with Caleb Straw bouncing back to earn runner-up medalist honors with a 43.”
The Mustangs improve to 5-0 on the young season.
“This was our first road trip of the season, and our inexperience showed up at times last night,” concluded Ruffcorn. “We head to the Benton Invite on Saturday where there will be plenty of good competition, followed up with a busy week.”
MUSTANG SCORES
Kellen Howard 49
Caden Larson 40
Caleb Straw 4 43
Alex Gruber 3 45
The Mustangs will be at Benton Community on Saturday.