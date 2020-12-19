INDEPENDENCE – It was Senior Night for the Mustangs as they recognized all the senior wrestlers, managers and cheerleaders. {span}Seniors — Caleb Straw, Jasen Rice, Justin Wood, Brandon O’Brien, Ryan Eddy, Spencer Campbell, Manager Hannah Johnson, Cheerleader Kenzie Schroeder.{/span}
The Class 2A, eighth-ranked Mustangs stay undefeated early in the season and move to 5-0.
”Feel like our team is improving and learning to wrestle more as a team pulling for each other more.” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “It is important to encourage and support each other and our guys are starting to figure that out.”
- Independence Triangular
Independence defeated South Tama County, 54-12.
- 145 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) over Brady Knode (South Tama County) Dec 7-1
- 152 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Andres Lugo (South Tama County) Fall 1:09
- 160 — Boden Koehler (South Tama County) over Dalton Hoover (Independence) Fall 0:19
- 170 — Payton Vest (South Tama County) over Mitch Johnson (Independence) Dec 19-14
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Brayden Smith (South Tama County) Fall 4:28
- 195 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Ryne Kesl (South Tama County) Fall 0:28
- 220 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Kalem Schrock (South Tama County) Dec 13-6
- 285 — Rudy Papakee (South Tama County) over Jake Sidles (Independence) Dec 6-2
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Brody Chyma (South Tama County) Fall 3:50
- 113 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over MaCael Bear (South Tama County) Fall 2:40
- 120 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Amare Chavez (South Tama County) Maj 12-2
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Ethan Cruikshank (South Tama County) TF 18-3
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Logan Arp (South Tama County) Dec 6-2
- 138 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Kyler Smith (South Tama County) Fall 1:19
Independence defeated Benton Community, 66-10.
- 152 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) over Koley Kelly (Benton Community) Fall 4:51
- 160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Casey Gallagher (Benton Community) Fall 1:48
- 170 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Zane Frese (Benton Community) Fall 2:42
- 182 — Austin Roos (Benton Community) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Fall 1:57
- 195 — Jason Rice (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 — Korver Hupke (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 — Jake Sidles (Independence) over Brennen Blegen (Benton Community) Dec 7-4
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Luke Gehling (Benton Community) Fall 0:32
- 113 — Kale Wieland (Independence) over Joseph Davis (Benton Community) Fall 3:43
- 120 — Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) over Ryan Eddy (Independence) Maj 13-3
- 126 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (Independence) over Ryan Tjelmeland (Benton Community) Fall 2:00
- 138 — Caleb Straw (Independence) over Mason Dellamuth (Benton Community) Dec 7-3
- 145 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Clayton Sebetka (Benton Community) Fall 0:21
The Predicament’s Class 2A State Team Rankings
By Jim Thompson
1 West Delaware (9)
2 Osage (4)
3 Crestwood (4)
4 Davenport Assumption (4)
5 Centerville (3)
6 Sgt. Bluff Luton (3)
7 Union (5)
8 Independence (5)
9 Central Lyon-GLR (2)
10 ND-WB-Danville (4)
Area Ranked Wrestlers:
106: 10 Kaden Kremer (Fr.) Independence
113: 4 Dawson Schmit (So.) Wapsie Valley
126: 9 Carter Straw (So.) Independence
132: 2 Brandon O’Brien (Sr.) Independence
138: 2 Isaiah Weber (Jr.) independence
145: 9 Jerret Delagardelle (Sr.) Jesup
152: 9 TJ Lau (Sr.) East Buchanan
182: 9 Marcus Beatty (Jr.) Independence
220: 6 Luke Recker (Sr.) East Buchanan