INDEPENDENCE – Mustangs volleyball enjoyed home cookin’ Tuesday as they were at home hosting WaMaC Conference foe, Vinton-Shellsburg.
These two teams just played each other last weekend and Independence dominated the Vikettes then, winning 2-0, and dominated the Vikettes again, Tuesday night in the Mustangs gym on Paul Brown court; winning 3-0.
The Mustangs started out a little rusty and Vinton-Shellsburg stayed right with them and actually led a good portion of the first set, but the Mustangs shook off the rust and once they got going, it was all Stangs.
“It was kind of a strange match last night.” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We struggled with our blocking game, as we were committing a lot of blocker errors. Vinton runs a lot of high sets to their hitters off the net and we were just having trouble with our block timing.”
On the other hand, Coach Schmitz was very happy with his backrow defense. Great Digs from the back row, namely Sophomore Dakota Whitman and Senior Brooke Beatty. “I thought Brooke Beatty played very well at Libero and the entire team did a great job on serve receive,” added Coach Schmitz.
Senior Hannah Johnson had one of her best nights and Coach Schmitz acknowledged that, “I was also happy with the hitting and serving of Hannah Johnson, who had her strongest match of the season.”
The Mustangs continued their thunderous spikes from Lexi Hearn, Reese Martin and Grace Bohlken. “Our outside hitters (Lexi Hearn and Grace Bohlken) continue to perform very well,” said Coach Schmitz.
If the girls can stay healthy and away from the COVID-19 thing, they could do some damage come post-season.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Vinton-Shellsburg 17 15 15 — — 0
Independence 25 25 25 — — 3
KILLS:
Lexi Hearn 14
Grace Bohlken 13
Reese Martin 10
Hannah Johnson 6
DIGS:
Brooke Beatty 19
Grace Bohlken 16
Lexi Hearn 14
Elle Greiner 6
ASSISTS:
Elle Greiner 38
ACES:
Hannah Johnson 4
Lexi Hearn 2
Grace Bohlken 1
Elle Greiner 1
Reese Martin 1
CENTER POINT – What a night for the Mustangs and their fans. Independence traveled to Center Point Thursday night for a WaMaC battle and Independence, missing some key elements and working through some bad officiating, showed some serious resilience and came back from down zero sets to two and won three straight to take home the win, 3-2
“It was a great comeback by the girls last night.” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We had one practice to look at the new line-up.”
Indee struggled at times with their new rotations, but as the night went on, the girls seem to adjust.
“I am very proud of our fight and never give up attitude.” added Coach Schmitz, “Hannah Johnson really stepped up and played a great match. Her hitting and defense was crucial.”
Senior Reese Martin had an outstanding night with 23 Kills on 47 attempts. Senior Grace Bohlken added 16 Kills on 66 attempts. Freshman Allison Kleve stepped up when needed and delivered 5 Kills, but none more important than the last two Kills in set number 4.
Senior Hannah Johnson had 12 Kills and Sophomore Shanna Kleve added 7 Kills.
Senior Brooke Beatty was outstanding as Libero and had 30 Digs and 2 Aces. Bohlken had 22 Digs and 2 Aces. And the steady play of Junior Elle Greiner continues as she had 57 Assists.
Coach Schmitz also acknowledged the play of Dakota Whitman and her fantastic back row play (20 Digs) and she led the Mustangs with 4 ace serves. “Freshmen Allison Kleve gave us some big moments,” said Coach Schmitz, “highlighted by a kill to end the 4th set.”
All the girls played very well under the circumstances.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Center Point-Urbana 25 25 21 26 14 2
Independence 21 21 25 28 16 3
The Class 3A, No. 9 Ranked Mustangs move to 13-2.