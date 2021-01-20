VAN HORNE – The Mustangs boys basketball team moves to 6-5 on the season with a big road win at Benton Community (0-12) last Friday night.
“Benton Community has owned Independence in Boys Basketball for well over a decade.” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “I’m pretty sure many fans, parents, administrators, or athletes don’t understand that or appreciate the road win which just occurred on Friday night. We’ve only beat the Bobcats twice in the last 24 meetings, once in the 2017 season at home and then again on the road last Friday night.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead and held a 26-21 half time lead. Indee came out in the third period and out-scored the Bobcats by 8, increasing their lead to 41-28 at the end of three. But, the Mustangs have struggled this year to hold on to big leads and that is what happened in the fourth quarter when Benton fought back and only trailed this one, 44-41 with just over a minute to play. But timely free throw shooting closed it out for the Mustangs and they escape with a 49-44 win.
“I told the guys they are the best 0-11 team in the country and they proved that on Friday night.” added Coach Beatty, “They battled to the end including hitting a buzzer beater at the end of the half and at the end of the game.”
Coach Beatty added that he was glad that they started the third quarter fast and increased their lead to 15 at one point, because he was not overly please about his defense and rebounding urgency and value of taking care of the ball down the stretch. “We continue to struggle playing with a lead and understanding what a great team shot is,” continued Beatty, “ but, we did close the game out with a WaMaC road win.”
A well balanced attack for the Mustangs as seven guys got in the scorebook, led by senior Kobe Beatty’s 9 points. Juniors Michael Kascel, Daniel Brock and Sawyer Wendling added 8 points each and Kascel brought down 8 rebounds. Junior Cameron Ridder scored 7 points and junior Keegan Schmitt added 5 points. Senior Bryce Weber finished out the scoring for the Mustangs with 4 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 13 13 15 8 49
Benton 7 14 7 16 44
“Good teams find a way to win and that’s what we did.” concluded Beatty, “There is something to be said for beating who you are supposed to beat.”
Freshman moved to 7-4 on the year with a solid outing. The Sophomores also pulled out the win on Friday night and move to 5-7 on the year, which was one I’m not sure they had counted on. Coach Beatty says that those two groups continue to gel as the year moves on and have some nice pieces which complement each other.
The Mustangs were back at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Mount Vernon Mustangs (7-3). Look for stats and analysis in the Saturday paper. The Mustang will also be home on Friday night hosting the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (9-2).