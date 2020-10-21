INDEPENDENCE – It wasn’t easy and it never is when the Mustangs and the Stormin’ Pointers get together. The Mustangs withstood an early CPU challenge and survived the Regional First round matchup, 3-1.
In the first set the Mustangs battled to a 29-27 win. Grace Bohlken was the go-to hitter with 7 Kills, including a down the line Kill to put it away. CPU would not go away and came back in set 2, from an early deficit, to win 25-22. “Center Point made the plays down the stretch for the win.” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “They were playing very tough and we were not matching their energy on the court.”
The Mustangs would come out and take control of the match in the 3rd set. Dakota Whitman would have a 11 point service run to put this set out of reach. Indee would win it 25-11. “Dakota’s service run really got us going and we fed off that emotion for the rest of the match,” added Coach Schmitz.
The Mustangs would finish off the Stormin’ Pointers with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set. “In the last couple sets, Grace Bohlken and Brooke Beatty both were playing some great backrow defense,” said Coach Schmitz, “and Lexi Hearn and Reese Martin were dominate at the net.”
Coach Schmitz added that Elle Greiner was doing a great job running the offense as usual.
“CPU is always a tough match for us.” concluded Schmitz, “Our two programs have had many great matches in the past few years, and
it has become a great rivalry. So you can pretty much throw out the records when we play.”
Junior Lexi Hearn led the way in the Kills category with 17 on the night. Senior Reese Martin had 15 Kills, while Senior Grace Bohlken had 10. Junior Shanna Kleve chipped in with 7 Kills and Senior Hannah Johnson contributed with 5 Kills. Junior Elle Greiner had 3 Kills along with her 46 Assists.
Defensively, Senior Brooke Beatty had 24 Digs, while Bohlken added 18. Hearn had 12 Digs and Junior Katie Henkes and Greiner had 9 Digs each. Sophomore Dakota Whitman also had 9 Digs. Johnson added 4 Digs and Martin had 2.
Dakota Whitman added 4 serving Aces and Henkes added 3 Aces. Beatty had 1 Ace.
The Mustangs climb to 24-7 on the year and will face Vinton-Shellsburg (16-22) in the next round of Regional play. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in the Mustangs gym.