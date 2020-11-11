43 youth basketball players, were in the gym this morning to attend the Mustangs annual youth basketball clinic. 5th thru 8th Graders along with some HS players, HS Coaches, Volunteer Coaches, and Clinician Marcus Hall spent the morning getting better.
This is the 6th Season in which Chad Beatty has coordinated the Youth Boys Basketball program. Under Beatty’s direction he coordinates gym time, run clinics, camps, to attract boys to play the sport of basketball, run tournaments, leagues, and delegate uniforms to ther youth coaches , potential drills, and an overall vision of where they want the Mustangs program to elevate, so the Mustangs can compete consistently in the WaMaC Conference. Tracy Steger continues to be the treasurer of the Youth Basketball Program.
Coach Beatty annually brings in one or two outside clinicians each season to assist kids with a new voice, another way to think, and an outside the program basketball mindset to help motivate, inspire, and improve the players and youth coaches knowledge and skill sets in regards to the game of Basketball.
This past Saturday, Coach Beatty brough in Marcus Hall for 3 plus Hours. From 8:00 to 9:30 AM the 5th and 6th Grade Boys were run through drills and fundamentals while the 7th and 8th Grade boys were in from 9:30 to about 11:15 AM.
Marcus Hall is a past successful HS Coach at Highland-Riverside HS, and now is a full time basketball clinician who runs the Hardwood Academy at the Washington, Iowa YMCA. Hall is a clinician for 212 Basketball Academy, and a traveling instructor for Breakthrough Basketball.
Coach Hall and Coach Beatty became acquainted while working clinics and coaching youth AAU teams for 212 Basketball Academy over the past several years.
Coach Hall brings a ton of heart, passion, and energy to the game of basketball. The kids always enjoy when he comes to town.
Our 5th thru 8th Grade youth program has the following participants currently:
8th Grade: 21
7th Grade: 11
6th Grade: 15
5th Grade: 15
Total: 62
Each Wednesday and Sunday evenings these teams practice at various locations around the city for about an hour and a half and then play games on the weekends in leagues, tournaments, or scrimmages.{
Several fathers of the boys are the coaches who volunteer their time. This year the youth coaches include: Mike Ridder, Scott Wilcox, Matt Fuelling, Josh Christian, Jason Penner, Joel Reed, Quinton Miller, Jason Decker, and Jeremy Wieland. Without guys like this, the Mustangs program could not be as successful as it is.
Each year the players pay a registration fee which helps pay for gym space rental, leagues and tournament fees, team shirts, basketball clinics, and helps fund the entire basketball program. These funds also help purchase balls and uniforms for Junior High and High School. This also helps fund team camps, team meals, team bonding activities, senior gifts, post season awards, and help with any needs some players may have in regards to shoes, socks, backpack etc.
Quote from Head Coach Chad Beatty: “When I took the head coaching job 6 years ago, I knew we had to invest time in the youth program to increase overall participation and interest in the game of basketball and change the mindsets of some for the basketball program to be turned around. At that time I felt the program was at a tipping point of improving or potentially barely existing in a few years. With help of many I believe we’ve been able to improve the experience for our student athletes in regard to basketball and we are now at the point which I can say for the first time in well over a decade we have the potential to be .500 or better at all 3 levels of HS Basketball. Freshmen, Sophomore, and Varsity. I will argue I spend more time than any other varsity coach in the district with our youth program. I take pride in it and feel it’s important when I see the youth players in our program, I know who they are, what their name is, and what their athletic strengths are.”
Thanks to Head Boys Basketball Coach Chad Beatty for all the information on the clinic.