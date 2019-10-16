WINTHROP – “Fall is a great time to experience Iowa agriculture,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said recently. “I encourage families to head to their local apple orchard or pumpkin patch to pick fresh produce while making fun, lasting memories.”
Iowa is home to dozens of apple orchards, including more than 900 acres featuring many varieties at locations throughout the state. Visiting a local orchard or farmer’s market is a great way to discover new varieties that may not be available in a grocery store.
Many of Iowa’s pumpkin patches host fall festivals and family activities, such as hayrack rides, corn mazes, local musicians, and other activities. They also give visitors the opportunity to pick their own apples or pumpkins.
To locate an agri-tourism location near you, visit the all-new Choose Iowa website (www.chooseiowa.com/apple-orchard-finder). An interactive map allows you to quickly search for orchards and pumpkin patches in your area.
An award-winning local apple orchard, Timeless Prairie Orchard, located at 3049 280th Street, is listed in the Choose Iowa system. According to owner Dave Differding, the orchard will be selling apples through mid-November.
“Our ‘Cammi’ apple was selected as best apple at the Iowa State Fair this year,” Differding said. “We just harvested them, so they were not available until now.”
The Cammi apple is an attractive dark red with a heavy stripe and is sweet and juicy. Timeless Prairie was awarded nine blue ribbons in various categories, including best overall tray of apples, again this year.
Other blue ribbon varieties include Gala, Jonastar, Macoun, Honeycrisp, Blondee, Ruby Mac, and Linda Mac. Timeless Prairie Orchard received the Premier Exhibitor Trophy for the Northern District of Iowa at the Iowa State Fair for the seventh consecutive year.
Dave and his wife Susie raise more than 25 varieties of apples on 10 acres of land that has been in the family for four generations. For more information on Timeless Prairie Orchard, visit timelessprairieorchard.com or follow them on Facebook.
According to Naig the apple harvest typically ends mid-to-late October, while Halloween signals the end of pumpkin season.
More About Choose Iowa
Led by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the Choose Iowa program supports farmers, drives demand for the products they produce, and generates excitement about agricultural innovations happening around the state. Agriculture is a part of our state’s history, and Iowans are developing new technologies that will guide us into the future.
Iowa leads the nation in corn, pork, egg, and renewable fuel production. You can support local producers and growers by choosing Iowa meat, dairy, and produce at farms, farmer’s markets, grocery stores, and restaurants around the state. Learn more at ChooseIowa.com.