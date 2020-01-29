INDEPENDENCE – Nancy V. Orr, 84, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Independence, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with 2 p.m. burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 27, at Locke Funeral Home.
Nancy was born on January 28, 1935, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clifford J. and LaVelle C. Smith. She graduated in 1953 from Waterloo West High School. Nancy married J. Richard Orr on August 26, 1955, at the Waterloo Gospel Hall. He died March 8, 2013.
Nancy was a daycare provider for a number of years and a homemaker in her own home. She attended Waterloo Gospel Hall, and was born again August 19, 1951.
Nancy is survived by her son, John (Beth) Orr‚ East Troy‚ Wisconsin; daughter, Julie (David) Harbaugh‚ Waterloo; daughter, Becky (Butch) Peyton‚ Independence; daughter-in-law, Wendy Sillekens, Helden, The Netherlands; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Rod) Kampman, Cedar Falls.
She is preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Cindy Orr.
Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.