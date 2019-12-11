Hazleton – Nathaniel Dylan Bowser, 30, of Hazleton, Iowa, died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Services are planned for a later date.
Mr. Bowser was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 16, 1989, the son of Roger Gary Gafford and Charlene Bowser.
Mr. Bowser is survived by his wife, Raquel of Oelwein, a daughter at home, a brother, and four half siblings.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.